Trending Stories
TV

'The Young And The Restless' Spoilers: Chelsea's Revenge Shocker

Celebrities

Holly Sonders Shakes Her Booty In A Thong And Cut-Out Fishnets While Doing Her Makeup

Instagram Models

Brazilian Bombshell Bruna Rangel Lima Bares Tight Buns In Skimpy Bikini

News

Jennifer Lewis: Texas Nursing Student's Shooting Death To Air On TV One's 'Fatal Attraction'

US Politics

Mitch McConnell Will 'Pay' For Years For Failing To Convict Donald Trump, Attorney Says

Instagram Models

Tarsha Whitmore Glistens In A Tiny White Bikini That Reveals Serious Cleavage

January 15, 2021
CJ Sparxx Rocks Sexy Two-Piece: 'Just Another Vid Of Me in A Bikini'
Instagram Models
Amanda Lynne

CJ Sparxx opted for yet another eye-catching look in a stunning Instagram post this week. The brunette beauty stunned as she showed off her killer curves in front of the camera.

In the racy video, CJ looked like a total smokeshow as she sported a metallic bikini. The sexy two-piece included thin straps that tied behind her back and around her neck as they accentuated her toned arms and shoulders. It also boasted a deep neckline that flashed her abundant cleavage.

The matching string bottoms tied around her curvaceous hips and clung to her petite waist as they put a spotlight on her long lean legs. Her flat tummy and impressive abs were also on display. She accessorized the look with multiple bracelets on her wrist and a ring on her finger.

In the clip, CJ is seen standing in front of a large mirror as she holds her phone up to capture the video. She turned her head from side to side and struck an array of poses while filming herself.

Later, she's seen putting the camera down so that she can take a seat on a gray sofa. She bent both of her knees and rested one hand on her leg as she soaked up the sunshine that was beaming through a nearby window and tousled her hair. In the caption, CJ claimed that the post was just another bathing suit video.

Her long, dark hair was parted to the side. The locks were styled in loose strands that hung down her back and spilled over both of her shoulders.

CJ's over 1 million followers didn't hesitate to share their love for the snap. The clip garnered more than 8,100 likes within the first two days after it went live on the platform. Her admirers also took to the comments section to leave over 270 messages.

"You're so beautiful boo," one follower stated.

"Yeah, another bikini on a beautiful lady I adore!" another gushed.

"What a sexy babe," a third social media user wrote.

"Flawless," a fourth person commented.

The model doesn't seem to have any qualms when it comes to putting her voluptuous figure on full display. She's often seen flashing her busty chest, round booty, muscular thighs, and more.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, CJ piqued the interest of her followers when she dressed her physique in a jeweled bikini while she posed seductively in front of a mirror. To date, that post has reeled in more than 15,000 likes and over 340 comments.

Latest Headlines

Brittney Palmer Bares Cleavage & Tugs Rose Bikini Bottoms

February 18, 2021

Alessandra Ambrosio Splashes In The Waves, Looks Like A Goddess In Sexy One-Piece Swimsuit

February 18, 2021

Jessa Duggar Pregnant: 'Counting On' Star Reveals Fourth Pregnancy With Husband Ben Seewald

February 18, 2021

Gwen Stefani Slays In Bodysuit, Fishnet Tights & Thigh-High Boots For 'Wonderland' Cover

February 18, 2021

'The Young And The Restless' Spoilers: Chelsea's Revenge Shocker

February 18, 2021

'General Hospital' Spoilers For Wednesday: Britt's Running Out Of Time

February 18, 2021
Entertainment
Movies Music Famous Relationships Celebrities TV
News & Politics
Business World News Crime Odd Human Interest US Politics Animal
Sports
Basketball Football Baseball Wrestling MMA Soccer Hockey
Health & Lifestyle
Fashion Shopping Family Religion BuzzWorthy Health LGBTQ Food & Dining Travel
Science & Tech
Gaming Gadgets Technology Science
INFO
About Contact Advertise on Inquisitr
CONNECT
Facebook Twitter
LEGAL
Terms Of Service Privacy Policy Spam Policy Copyright Policy RSS Terms Of Service Privacy Notice for Personal Data used for Interest-Based Advertising and Third-Party Marketing
ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.