Trending Stories
TV

'The Young And The Restless' Spoilers: Chelsea's Revenge Shocker

Celebrities

Holly Sonders Shakes Her Booty In A Thong And Cut-Out Fishnets While Doing Her Makeup

Instagram Models

Brazilian Bombshell Bruna Rangel Lima Bares Tight Buns In Skimpy Bikini

News

Jennifer Lewis: Texas Nursing Student's Shooting Death To Air On TV One's 'Fatal Attraction'

US Politics

Mitch McConnell Will 'Pay' For Years For Failing To Convict Donald Trump, Attorney Says

Instagram Models

Tarsha Whitmore Glistens In A Tiny White Bikini That Reveals Serious Cleavage

January 15, 2021
Lele Pons Steals Chanel West Coast's Bedazzled Booty Shorts, Bra, And Helmet In Funny Video
nsfw
Treva Bowdoin

Lele Pons and Chanel West Coast exchanged outfits in an entertaining new video. On Thursday, Lele shared a funny clip of their clothing swap on her TikTok account.

The spotlight was initially on Chanel. The Ridiculousness star wore one of the football-inspired ensembles featured in the music video for her latest single, "40 Yard Dash." It consisted of a black cropped jersey that was short enough to leave her matching balconette bra exposed. Both pieces featured contrasting white stripe accents and shimmering crystals allover. Her shirt had the number "40" emblazoned on the front in white and "West Coast" printed on the back.

She wore a coordinating pair of high-waisted booty shorts with a lace-up front. They had a skintight fit that showed off her peachy derrière. On her head, she sported a silver football helmet that was also bedazzled. It was topped with a fake blond ponytail that reached her backside.

The singer stood directly in front of the camera, which was located in a dining room. She struck a sassy pose with one hand on her hip. With the other, she grasped her ponytail's platinum tip. A snippet of "40 Yard Dash" played over the footage, and she lip-synced along with herself as she turned around and seductively shook her booty.

In the background, Lele could be seen slowly strolling by. The content creator and recording artist was clad in a casual ensemble that was comprised of a pair of loose-fitting black shorts and an oversize tan sweater with a cowl neck. On her feet, she wore a pair of white slide sandals with crisscrossed straps.

Lele disappeared out of the video's frame, but she wasn't gone for long. She suddenly sprinted toward her costar and tackled her to the ground, causing the two women to temporarily disappear off to the side. When Lele stepped back into view, she was the one wearing the skimpy football uniform. Chanel, meanwhile, was rocking her sweater. Lele saucily shook her backside while her friend tugged on the sweater's neck. She gave her viewers an incredulous look before Lele shoved her out of the way.

https://www.tiktok.com/@lelepons/video/6917656629534067974

So far, the two singers' transformation collaboration has accumulated over 190,000 likes, and Lele's followers have responded to it with hundreds of comments.

"I know you won't see it but how can you be so pretty??" read one message.

"Looking beautiful babe," wrote another fan.

"Lucky she has a helmet," added a third person.

"What did I just witness but y'all baddies," a fourth viewer commented.

Latest Headlines

Brittney Palmer Bares Cleavage & Tugs Rose Bikini Bottoms

February 18, 2021

Alessandra Ambrosio Splashes In The Waves, Looks Like A Goddess In Sexy One-Piece Swimsuit

February 18, 2021

Jessa Duggar Pregnant: 'Counting On' Star Reveals Fourth Pregnancy With Husband Ben Seewald

February 18, 2021

Gwen Stefani Slays In Bodysuit, Fishnet Tights & Thigh-High Boots For 'Wonderland' Cover

February 18, 2021

'The Young And The Restless' Spoilers: Chelsea's Revenge Shocker

February 18, 2021

'General Hospital' Spoilers For Wednesday: Britt's Running Out Of Time

February 18, 2021
Entertainment
Movies Music Famous Relationships Celebrities TV
News & Politics
Business World News Crime Odd Human Interest US Politics Animal
Sports
Basketball Football Baseball Wrestling MMA Soccer Hockey
Health & Lifestyle
Fashion Shopping Family Religion BuzzWorthy Health LGBTQ Food & Dining Travel
Science & Tech
Gaming Gadgets Technology Science
INFO
About Contact Advertise on Inquisitr
CONNECT
Facebook Twitter
LEGAL
Terms Of Service Privacy Policy Spam Policy Copyright Policy RSS Terms Of Service Privacy Notice for Personal Data used for Interest-Based Advertising and Third-Party Marketing
ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.