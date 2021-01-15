Trending Stories
January 15, 2021
Yaslen Clemente Flaunts Bodacious Booty In A Skimpy String Bikini On Instagram: 'Happy Friday'
Instagram Models
Alexandra Lozovschi

Latina beauty Yaslen Clemente put her curvaceous booty front and center in a sizzling Instagram update shared ahead of the weekend. The fitness trainer bared her ample assets while posing in a skimpy string bikini, giving her audience an eyeful of her perky derrière.

The 23-year-old model flashed her toned buns in a barely-there thong that provided next to no coverage for her bodacious figure, leaving the birthmark on her buttock in full view of the camera. The scanty number featured a minuscule ruched back crafted out of a white patterned fabric that deeply contrasted with the spaghetti side straps. The piece was pulled high on her waist, stretching above her hip and accentuating her hourglass shape. Yaslen's curvy legs were exposed in the extremely high-cut item, which appeared to be a side-tie style.

The revealing bikini was complete with a coordinating top, which tied around her neck and behind her back. Although the mid-profile angle didn't afford a detailed look at the item, fans could notice it had tiny deep-cut cups that left plenty of sideboob on show.

Yaslen topped off the smoking-hot look with a white bucket hat. She added a splash of color by painting her nails a red shade. Her blonde tresses cascaded from under the hat, framing her face and spilling down her back.

The babe posed with her legs parted, raising her knee and flaunting her voluptuous thighs. Her trim midsection was also on display, as was her supple back. She placed one hand on her thigh and tucked the other one behind her head, all the while looking into the distance with an absorbed gaze.

The stunner was snapped against a concrete wall, the bland backdrop giving prominence to her bronzed tan and itty-bitty swimwear. The photo cut off just below her thigh, concentrating the attention on Yaslen's generous curves rather than showing her gym-honed body in its full splendor.

In her caption, Yaslen wished fans a happy Friday. She tagged the Instagram handle of her workout program, Body By Yas Fitness, encouraging her audience to join her Golden Goddess challenge, which is due to start January 18 according to her Instagram feed.

Several of her admirers were receptive to the invitation, taking to the comments section to relay their were looking forward to the start of the challenge.

"I'm so excited," wrote one person.

Others were content to simply gush over Yaslen's hotness, and showering the model with compliments.

"Love this naturalness!!" commented one Instagrammer.

"You are a phenomenal beauty," chimed in another smitten fan.

"Wooah she has a dinosaur shaped birthmark," someone noticed.

