Trending Stories
Celebrities

Holly Sonders Shakes Her Booty In A Thong And Cut-Out Fishnets While Doing Her Makeup

TV

'The Young And The Restless' Spoilers: Chelsea's Revenge Shocker

Instagram Models

Brazilian Bombshell Bruna Rangel Lima Bares Tight Buns In Skimpy Bikini

Instagram Models

Tarsha Whitmore Glistens In A Tiny White Bikini That Reveals Serious Cleavage

US Politics

Mitch McConnell Will 'Pay' For Years For Failing To Convict Donald Trump, Attorney Says

Instagram Models

'OG Insta Golf Girl' Paige Spiranac Snaps Series Of Sexy Selfies While Clad In Plunging Tank Top

January 15, 2021
Paige Spiranac Shows Serious Skin In Tiny Miniskirt & Unbuttoned Top
Instagram Models
Ryan Aston

Golfer turned social media siren Paige Spiranac brings the heat to the links like few others on Instagram. On Friday morning, the model/influencer was back at it once again, updating her timeline with a sultry, two-pic slideshow for her nearly 3 million followers to ogle.

Spiranac was snapped on the course along with a pushcart for her clubs in a tiny miniskirt and a scanty top that was left unbuttoned in one of the uploaded photos. The sensuous ensemble allowed for a serious showing of skin while masking her more intimate areas.

The 27-year-old also rocked a bucket hat in the pictures, which she referenced in the accompanying caption. "Can we talk about bucket hat hate?" Spiranac asked before saying that she didn't understand the negativity. One thing she did cop too, however, was having previously expressed her dislike for pushcarts. The stunner further revealed that she was looking to embrace them in the new year.

Fans were thoroughly smitten by Spiranac and her sexy spread in short order. Just 30 minutes after her update had gone live, it was already closing in on the 25,000-like mark. Nearly 500 replies had been left in the comments section as well.

"Paige you are looking absolutely stunning [purple heart emoji]," commented one fan.

"Classy lady, wear what you want and know that you'll look good in anything," implored another admirer.

"Hat or no, you are absolutely amazingly beautiful!" opined a third follower.

"I'll be your caddy... no charge," offered a fourth supporter.

Spiranac was snapped from the side in the first slide with her hands clutching her pushcart and her head turned to the right, which allowed her to look directly into the camera. Her full, magenta-colored lips curled into a sweet smile while her blue eyes glinted in the light and her delicately-curled blond locks draped over her back.

Due to the angle of the shot and the tightness of her top, the former Mountain West Conference champion's prominent bustline was well-evidenced. The same could be said for her pert posterior, which protruded pleasantly against her miniskirt.

In the second snap, Spiranac was captured facing the camera with one leg crossed over the other, her right hand gingerly caressing her upper thigh and her left hand tipping the brim of her cap. It was this picture that showed her with an unbuttoned shirt, which put her compact cleavage on full display along with her sinuous figure.

As shared by The Inquisitr in December, Spiranac showed out previously with a provocative pic that showed her flaunting her curves in a skintight dress with a plunging neckline.

Latest Headlines

Brittney Palmer Bares Cleavage & Tugs Rose Bikini Bottoms

February 18, 2021

Alessandra Ambrosio Splashes In The Waves, Looks Like A Goddess In Sexy One-Piece Swimsuit

February 18, 2021

Jessa Duggar Pregnant: 'Counting On' Star Reveals Fourth Pregnancy With Husband Ben Seewald

February 18, 2021

Gwen Stefani Slays In Bodysuit, Fishnet Tights & Thigh-High Boots For 'Wonderland' Cover

February 18, 2021

'The Young And The Restless' Spoilers: Chelsea's Revenge Shocker

February 18, 2021

'General Hospital' Spoilers For Wednesday: Britt's Running Out Of Time

February 18, 2021
Entertainment
Movies Music Famous Relationships Celebrities TV
News & Politics
Business World News Crime Odd Human Interest US Politics Animal
Sports
Basketball Football Baseball Wrestling MMA Soccer Hockey
Health & Lifestyle
Fashion Shopping Family Religion BuzzWorthy Health LGBTQ Food & Dining Travel
Science & Tech
Gaming Gadgets Technology Science
INFO
About Contact Advertise on Inquisitr
CONNECT
Facebook Twitter
LEGAL
Terms Of Service Privacy Policy Spam Policy Copyright Policy RSS Terms Of Service Privacy Notice for Personal Data used for Interest-Based Advertising and Third-Party Marketing
ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.