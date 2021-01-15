Paige Spiranac Shows Serious Skin In Tiny Miniskirt & Unbuttoned Top

Golfer turned social media siren Paige Spiranac brings the heat to the links like few others on Instagram. On Friday morning, the model/influencer was back at it once again, updating her timeline with a sultry, two-pic slideshow for her nearly 3 million followers to ogle.

Spiranac was snapped on the course along with a pushcart for her clubs in a tiny miniskirt and a scanty top that was left unbuttoned in one of the uploaded photos. The sensuous ensemble allowed for a serious showing of skin while masking her more intimate areas.

The 27-year-old also rocked a bucket hat in the pictures, which she referenced in the accompanying caption. "Can we talk about bucket hat hate?" Spiranac asked before saying that she didn't understand the negativity. One thing she did cop too, however, was having previously expressed her dislike for pushcarts. The stunner further revealed that she was looking to embrace them in the new year.

Fans were thoroughly smitten by Spiranac and her sexy spread in short order. Just 30 minutes after her update had gone live, it was already closing in on the 25,000-like mark. Nearly 500 replies had been left in the comments section as well.

"Paige you are looking absolutely stunning [purple heart emoji]," commented one fan.

"Classy lady, wear what you want and know that you'll look good in anything," implored another admirer.

"Hat or no, you are absolutely amazingly beautiful!" opined a third follower.

"I'll be your caddy... no charge," offered a fourth supporter.

Spiranac was snapped from the side in the first slide with her hands clutching her pushcart and her head turned to the right, which allowed her to look directly into the camera. Her full, magenta-colored lips curled into a sweet smile while her blue eyes glinted in the light and her delicately-curled blond locks draped over her back.

Due to the angle of the shot and the tightness of her top, the former Mountain West Conference champion's prominent bustline was well-evidenced. The same could be said for her pert posterior, which protruded pleasantly against her miniskirt.

In the second snap, Spiranac was captured facing the camera with one leg crossed over the other, her right hand gingerly caressing her upper thigh and her left hand tipping the brim of her cap. It was this picture that showed her with an unbuttoned shirt, which put her compact cleavage on full display along with her sinuous figure.

As shared by The Inquisitr in December, Spiranac showed out previously with a provocative pic that showed her flaunting her curves in a skintight dress with a plunging neckline.