Puerto Rican Model Yarishna Ayala Shows Off Tight Glutes And Quads In Tiny Bikini

Yarishna Ayala gave her 2.2 million Instagram fans a strong dose of motivation on Thursday, January 14, with a new post. The Puerto Rican fitness model took to the app to upload a hot snapshot of herself clad in an itty-bitty bikini that put her rock-hard physique fully on display.

The picture captured Ayala on a balcony overlooking a residential area. The sky overhead was a deep shade of blue, indicating a clear, sunny day. According to the geotag, Ayala posed for the shot in Los Angeles, California.

She stood facing the view, angling her tight booty toward the camera. Ayala lifted her left heel off the floor, engaging the muscles of her quads and tightening her glutes.

Ayala had on a two-piece bathing suit made from a teal fabric with black strings. The bottoms featured a thong back that was barely visible in the picture, putting her derriere fully on display. As indicated by the tag, the swimsuit was courtesy of La Favorithá.

Her jet-black hair was styled in perfectly straight strands that hung down her back, coming to rest near her booty.

Ayala paired the photo with a positive message in the caption in which she urged her fans "be grateful" and to "enjoy life."

The post has attracted more than 50,100 likes and over 840 comments in under a day of being up. Her followers took to the comments section to shower her with compliments about her physique, dedication and overall beauty, many of which were written in Spanish, Portuguese, in addition to English.

"You deserve your blessings- you work super hard!!!!" one user wrote.

"Looking sexy my love," replied another fan, adding a few peach emoji at the end.

"You look spectacular with that flawless physique, beautiful brunette," a third fan raved.

"I am grateful. I'm grateful that I could be one of your followers and get to see you as often as I do! You are so beautiful inside and out and it's an honor to be one of your followers! Thank you so much!" chimed in a fourth admirer.

Ayala isn't one to keep her chiseled body to herself. As a fitness celebrity, she often takes to her Instagram feed to post images and videos in which her figure is the highlight. As The Inquisitr has noted, that is what she previously did when she shared a couple of photos of herself rocking a pair of black booty shorts and a bright red one-shouldered crop top. The bottoms rose a bit higher on her sides and exposed her backside.