January 15, 2021
Veronica Bielik Shows Off Killer Figure In Floral Bikini
Instagram Models
Kim Smith

Polish model Veronica Bielik has a figure worthy of showing off, and she uses her Instagram page to flaunt it in stylish outfits. On Friday, she took to the photo-sharing platform with a snap of her rocking a tiny floral bikini while enjoying some time on the beach.

Veronica's swimsuit was white with pink and purple flowers all over it. The top had classic, triangle-shaped cups spaced wide apart. The cups were also small, flashing a bit of underboob. With a low-cut front and thin side straps, the bottoms were also revealing.

Veronica wore her long locks parted off-center and down in loose waves.

The popular influencer added a feminine vibe to her outfit with a sheer sarong, which was tied around her waist. The sides of the coverup did not meet, giving her the perfect opportunity to show off her flat abs along with her thigh.

According to the geotag, Veronica was at Zaya Nurai Island, which is located off the shores of Abu Dhabi in the United Arab Emirates. She was on a beach with the turquoise ocean behind her. A hammock and a set of swings were situated in the shallow portion of the water.

The image captured Veronica from the front as she looked down, with her hand near the side of her face. She appeared relaxed while flaunting her voluptuous chest and hourglass shape. With her leg peeking through the sarong, she showcased the sexy curve of her hip, and her smooth skin glowed in the light.

In the caption, she mentioned the ocean while tagging the resort.

Dozens of her followers took to the comments section to rave over how sexy she looked in the picture.

"Wow amazing shot very very hot pose and beautiful figure honey," wrote one Instagram user, adding several emoji that included kiss and pink heart emoji.

"Looking absolutely gorgeous Miss Veronica," a second follower chimed in.

"Veronica!! You always have such a great beauty and sensuality," a third admirer added with a bomb and flame emoji.

"[Y]ou have such amazing beauty Veronica," a fourth comment read.

Last month, Veronica shared an update that saw her showcasing her fit physique in a light taupe workout set which hugged every curve. The bra featured a zippered front, which she wore unzipped a couple of inches to flaunt her ample cleavage. The shorts had a high waist with a drawstring tied into a bow at the center.

