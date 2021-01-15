Trending Stories
TV

'The Young And The Restless' Spoilers: Chelsea's Revenge Shocker

Celebrities

Holly Sonders Shakes Her Booty In A Thong And Cut-Out Fishnets While Doing Her Makeup

Instagram Models

Brazilian Bombshell Bruna Rangel Lima Bares Tight Buns In Skimpy Bikini

News

Jennifer Lewis: Texas Nursing Student's Shooting Death To Air On TV One's 'Fatal Attraction'

US Politics

Mitch McConnell Will 'Pay' For Years For Failing To Convict Donald Trump, Attorney Says

Instagram Models

Tarsha Whitmore Glistens In A Tiny White Bikini That Reveals Serious Cleavage

January 15, 2021
Holly Sonders Goes Braless To Expose Cleavage In Unzipped White Romper At The Beach
Instagram Models
Amanda Lynne

Holly Sonders demanded attention in her most recent Instagram upload. The former Fox Sports host sizzled as she showed some skin in a revealing outfit.

In the sexy shot, Holly looked smoking hot as she opted to go braless in an unzipped white romper. The top was pushed open by her massive cleavage, and included a sleeveless look that exposed her toned arms and shoulders in the process.

The garment clung tightly around her petite waist and was unzipped to flash just a hint of her flat tummy and killer abs. The shorts clung to her round booty and hips while accentuating her toned thighs as well. She accessorized the eye-popping style with a pair of large hoop earrings.

Holly stood on the beach for the shot. She lifted both of her arms above her head as she ran a pink hairbrush through her mane. Her shoulders were pulled back and her back was slightly arched as she pushed her chest forward. Her weight was shifted to one side and she bent one knee as she tilted her head and wore a seductive expression on her face.

In the background, the white sand and some foliage could be seen. In the caption, Holly told her followers that she was starting her weekend off well and planned to model for a photo shoot over the next few days. She also asked her fans what their plans were.

Her long, dark hair was parted to the side. The locks were styled in loose strand that she pushed over one of her shoulders.

Holly's 538,000-plus followers immediately began to respond to the post by clicking the like button more than 1,600 times within the first 29 minutes after it was published to her account. Her admirers also hit up the comments section to leave over 60 messages during that time.

"Happy Friday Holly! My weekend has started with looking at snow falling outside my window. Working part of the weekend," one follower wrote.

"Maybe the hottest pic you have ever posted," another gushed.

"Flying home from Tucson then shoveling snow....boo," a third user stated.

"Truly beautiful every time you hit the internet," a fourth person commented.

The model is no stranger to flashing some skin in her online pics. She's often seen rocking racy looks that draw the interest of her fans.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Holly recently sported a miniskirt, which she lifted up to show off her nearly-bare booty as she posed in a locker room. To date, that post has raked in more than 6,500 likes and over 150 comments.

Latest Headlines

Brittney Palmer Bares Cleavage & Tugs Rose Bikini Bottoms

February 18, 2021

Alessandra Ambrosio Splashes In The Waves, Looks Like A Goddess In Sexy One-Piece Swimsuit

February 18, 2021

Jessa Duggar Pregnant: 'Counting On' Star Reveals Fourth Pregnancy With Husband Ben Seewald

February 18, 2021

Gwen Stefani Slays In Bodysuit, Fishnet Tights & Thigh-High Boots For 'Wonderland' Cover

February 18, 2021

'The Young And The Restless' Spoilers: Chelsea's Revenge Shocker

February 18, 2021

'General Hospital' Spoilers For Wednesday: Britt's Running Out Of Time

February 18, 2021
Entertainment
Movies Music Famous Relationships Celebrities TV
News & Politics
Business World News Crime Odd Human Interest US Politics Animal
Sports
Basketball Football Baseball Wrestling MMA Soccer Hockey
Health & Lifestyle
Fashion Shopping Family Religion BuzzWorthy Health LGBTQ Food & Dining Travel
Science & Tech
Gaming Gadgets Technology Science
INFO
About Contact Advertise on Inquisitr
CONNECT
Facebook Twitter
LEGAL
Terms Of Service Privacy Policy Spam Policy Copyright Policy RSS Terms Of Service Privacy Notice for Personal Data used for Interest-Based Advertising and Third-Party Marketing
ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.