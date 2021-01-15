Jennifer Lopez, 51, Shows Off Her Unreal Bikini Body As She Hits The Beach With Outstretched Arms

Jennifer Lopez had quite a start to 2021, jetting off to Turks and Caicos for a sun-soaked vacation which afforded her some time on the beach in a tiny red bikini.

Though the getaway has already concluded, the Daily Mail just published a new set of photos showing the 51-year-old singer and actress hitting the sand in her skimpy swimwear. The series of images captured Lopez wearing a bikini and a long coverup with "JLo" printed on the back.

The pictures showed Lopez standing in front of the crashing ocean waves with her arms outstretched and raised to the sky. Another shot captured the curly-haired Lopez walking to the beach with a handful of items, including towels and what appeared to be a tablet.

The report had some praise for her incredible physique, noting that she seemed to be enjoying her day out. There was a green kayak parked on the sand near Lopez's feet in one of the shots, though she seemed more intent on taking in the sun and relaxing than getting some exercise on the water. As the report noted, she carried a drink in her hand as she completed her day on the sand and made her way back.

"The star was a vision of decadence as she returned back to dry lands, carrying a fruity drink with her dazzling shades propped on over her face," the outlet noted.

The Daily Mail added that the tropical getaway came after what was a difficult year, noting that Lopez and her fiancé, Alex Rodriguez, had planned on getting married in 2020 but had to delay their plans due to the pandemic. The pair have still found a way to make the most of their year together, spending time at their home and even adding a new member to their blended family -- a puppy that they adopted in June.

The pictures of Lopez rocking her red bikini came after the star shared some other glimpses from the trip. As The Inquisitr reported, she took to Instagram to upload another shot of herself wearing a revealing one-piece green swimsuit as she posed on a paddleboard. The picture was a viral hit with her more than 138 million followers, racking up over 3.3 million likes and attracting plenty of gushing compliments for her beach body.

As with the recent report from Daily Mail featuring her in her red swimsuit, many commenters noted that she seemed to defy age.

"This woman doesn't look a day older than 21," one person commented.