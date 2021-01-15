Mandy Moore Is 'Almost There' As She Shares A Pic Of Her Baby Bump

Mandy Moore posed for a stunning pregnancy shot.

The expectant 36-year-old This Is Us star celebrated her third trimester with a gorgeous photoshoot with photographer Jenna Jones.

In a black and white photo shared with her 4.4 million Instagram followers, the mom-to-be posed in an outdoor setting while wearing a flowy, floral-printed dress that featured what appeared to be a caped, tulle back as she cradled her bump.

Mandy announced her pregnancy on Instagram in September, revealing that she was expecting a baby boy with her husband, musician Taylor Goldsmith, in early 2021. While she has yet to share her exact due date with her fans, the caption to her new post she noted that she is "almost there."

Mandy looked stunning in the serene shot, which prompted more than 100,000 of her social media followers to like and comment on it within the first hour of posting. Many commenters noted that the actress was glowing and looked so happy in the moment that was captured by the photographer.

"Beautiful soon-to-be mama!' one follower wrote.

"This is so precious. I can't wait for you and Taylor to meet your beautiful baby boy. He's the absolute luckiest to have you two guide him through life," another admirer wrote.

"You look absolutely beautiful Mandy!!!" another added. "I am so so happy for you and I can't wait for you to become the best mother to the luckiest little boy."

Another fan joked about the fact that Mandy is not having a baby with her TV husband, Jack Pearson (played by Milo Ventimiglia).

"So...Jack isn't the father?" one fan cracked, in reference to her character's husband on This Is Us.

Others wanted to know if Mandy is filming the fifth season of her NBC drama series while pregnant, and if so, are producers hiding her bump or working it into the show?

Mandy has shared several updates with fans while she has been pregnant, including progressive bump photos as her belly has grown over the past few months. But it hasn't always been as tranquil as things appeared in her latest photo.

In an emotional post, on her Instagram story last month, she told her followers that her third trimester had her unexpectedly feeling "nauseous, exhausted, and weepy." She later thanked concerned fans for their support and revealed that her hormones were just going "crazy." The actress has also experienced serious food aversions throughout her pregnancy.