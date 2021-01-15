Shawn Johnson Announces Exciting Pregnancy News: 'Here We Go Again'

Olympic gymnast Shawn Johnson and her husband, former NFL player Andrew East, are expecting another baby. Shawn shared the big news via her Instagram page on Friday morning and her 2.7 million followers went wild in response to the exciting development.

The trio of snapshots featured Shawn, Andrew, and their little girl Drew announcing that their family would expand by one more this year. In fact, they waited a fair amount of time before officially announcing this, as the Olympian has a prominent baby bump already.

In the first photo, Shawn and Andrew kissed as they faced one another. They were outdoors and she wore a formfitting black dress. She crossed her arms over the top of her bump as her hubby leaned in for a kiss. There was absolutely no question with this snap that she was pregnant, as she was clearly a few months along already.

Drew was featured in the second snap. The 1-year-old wore a pink dress and matching headband along with some white-and-pink sneakers. She held a white pair of baby sneakers by the laces in one hand as she looked at the photographer.

The third shot had everybody together. Shawn again rested one hand on her bulging belly and Andrew held Drew between them. They looked at the camera and smiled as Drew played with the infant sneakers.

The Olympian's fans went wild over the photo. In just an hour, there were already nearly 475,000 likes and more than 12,000 comments. Congratulatory notes came in from fellow entertainment personalities and influencers along with tons of fans.

"So excited we can talk about it now!!!!!! Ahhhhh. I was so afraid to slip. Haha," teased fellow Nashville girl and singer Jana Kramer.

"Yayyyyy Congrats guys!!!!" Brittany Aldean exclaimed.

Several "Bachelor Nation" stars added comments, including Bachelorette Jojo Fletcher, Ali Fedotowsky Manno, Catherine Giudici Lowe, Jade Roper Tolbert, Melissa Rycroft Strickland, and Lauren Bushnell Lane.

Quite a few athletes quickly commented as well. Carly Patterson noted her congratulations, as did Lisa Leslie, Lindsey Vonn, and Amy Purdy.

Omg congrats! But also how did you hide this for so long in your stories?! Lol that is so exciting!!!" someone questioned.

Some of Shawn's followers suspected that this news was on the way. A few mentioned how she'd been sharing social media updates that seemed to avoid or cover up her belly. Some noted that at the end of a YouTube video the couple shared about a week ago -- which can be seen here -- they teased this news.

The family's fans know that before Drew, they had experienced a heartbreaking miscarriage. Their little girl was born almost exactly a year later, and she celebrated her first birthday a few months ago. Shawn and Andrew didn't mention the due date for this new addition, but they'll surely be sharing plenty of updates in the months ahead.