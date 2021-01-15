Trending Stories
January 15, 2021
WWE Rumors: 'Stone Cold' Steve Austin Teases Match With Fellow Legend In 2021
Wrestling
Kieran Fisher

In a new interview with A Little Late With Lilly Singh, by way of Sportskeeda, WWE icon "Stone Cold" Steve Austin revealed that he could beat Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson if both legends faced each other in the squared circle again.

During the conversation, Austin was asked who'd win a fight between him and Johnson in 2021. While Austin didn't state if he was interested in going up against his former foe, he did state that he felt confident about his chances of winning any potential showdown.

According to "The Rattlesnake," Johnson's Hollywood lifestyle may have softened him. Austin, meanwhile, claimed that he still has the attitude and mentality for fighting.

"Man, if you're asking me, it's gonna be "Stone Cold" Steve Austin, 'cause I would walk in there, and I would stomp a mudhole in his a**, and walk him dry. See, Rock's been out there making all these movies, he's the number one movie star in the world, and I know he's been in the gym, but... man, I'm still pretty hard. I'm still pretty salty, you know. I'm still leaning on them beers. To match us up, right here, right now, I'm predicting "Stone Cold" Steve Austin."
Of course, the chances of the match happening are low at this point in time. As The Inquisitr previously documented, Austin recently revealed that he has no interest in competing again, but he could if he wanted to.

The Rock stares at a fallen Steve Austin
WWE

The legendary Texan claimed that he feels healthy enough to work a short full-time schedule and noted that he might consider it if he needed the money. However, he's more interested in appearing for a television segment every couple of years and watching from afar as a fan.

It's not uncommon for veterans to change their mind on these matters. Shawn Michaels returned to in-ring competition for a one-off match in 2019, despite assuring fans that he wouldn't lace up his boots again after he retired. Anything is possible in the world of sports entertainment.

However, Austin has resisted the allure of a comeback since 2002, which is more time away than most wrestlers who have agreed to post-retirement bouts throughout the years have spent away from the ring.

Johnson would maybe consider the bout, however. The "Great One" has confirmed that he's willing to wrestle his cousin, Roman Reigns, at a WrestleMania pay-per-view. The only thing reportedly preventing Johnson from stepping back into the ring is his Hollywood commitments.

