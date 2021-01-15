Hannah Stocking Slays In A Cheeky Red Swimsuit That Catches Ondreaz Lopez's Eye: 'Baewatch'

Hannah Stocking commanded attention in a bathing suit that helped her bring some red-hot spice to her Instagram page on Thursday.

The 28-year-old model and content creator slayed in a fiery red one-piece while posing in a pool. Her maillot had thin, tank top-style straps and a square scoop neck that showed off her creamy décolletage. Its legs were cut high on the sides to elongate Hannah's shapely limbs, and the openings reached high enough that they also emphasized her hourglass shape by drawing attention to her curvy hips. They were wide enough to create a cheeky cut that bared a significant amount of her peachy derrière. The back scooped down low to show even more skin.

The swimsuit fit her tightly to showcase her fit figure to its best advantage. She added a few accessories to her look, including a gold bangle, braided yellow bracelet, and thin gold chain necklace with a hoop-shaped pendant. Her most eye-catching bling, however, was on her face. Directly underneath each of her pretty green eyes, she wore a stick-on crystal.

Hannah's golden blond hair was completely drenched and pushed back so that there was an unobstructed view of her flawless face. She exuded sensuality while posing in a pool filled with calm, turquoise water that reflected the flora surrounding it. She appeared to be in a tropical forest. In the background, a few tall trees could be seen supporting a wooden bridge.

The water reached the lower curve of Hannah's peachy posterior. In the first of the three pics that she shared, she posed in profile with her back arched. She faced the camera in her next two photos, revealing that her swimsuit had a few damp spots on it.

Her swimwear seemingly reminded her of the iconic red bathing suits featured on the TV series Baywatch, as she included the word "Baewatch" in her caption. Her own "bae," fellow content creator Ondreaz Lopez, was among the many fans of her pics.

"Good lawwd," he wrote in response to her post, adding two heart-eye emoji. Hannah's followers lavished her slideshow with love, liking it over 450,000 times and leaving scores of compliments in the comments section.

"Wow baewatch is an understatement," wrote one fan.

"Never fails to impress," added another admirer.

"She's a baddie and she knows it," read a third message.

Ondreaz occasionally appears alongside his girlfriend in her posts. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, he and Hannah delighted their fans by showing off their cute couple's costumes for Halloween. Ondreaz dressed up like movie character Edward Scissorhands, while Hannah was a living version of one of his topiary creations.