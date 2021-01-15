Meg Kylie Relaxes In Her Underwear For Sultry New Photo: 'Rest And Repeat'

Meg Kylie shared a saucy new pic to her Instagram page on Thursday, January 14. The gorgeous Australian model was shown relaxing on a couch in a living room while wearing nothing but skimpy intimates from Lounge Underwear.

The bombshell was snapped in a skimpy bra-and-panties combo which left little to the imagination. The orange brassiere featured cups with scalloped trim and thin straps. The snug fit of the bra exposed a bit of cleavage. The bra featured semi-sheer and lace fabric, and the band at the bottom bore the signature Lounge logo printed in white.

She sported matching panties made of the same semi-sheer and lace fabric. Like the top, the brand logo was printed on the stretchable band around her slim waist. The high leg cuts accentuated her lean thighs and curvy hips. The color of her intimates was bright, providing a nice contrast to her bronzed skin.

In the photo, Meg could be seen lounging on a plush white blanket on top of a tan sofa. She bent her knees and had her thighs slightly parted. From what was visible, the babe was raising her left foot. She placed her hands over her head, blocking part of her face.

Sunlight from nearby windows filled the space, and it illuminated the area as well as her flawless skin. Two textured throw pillows were on the sofa. Meg edited the pic to add a Polaroid-style frame, giving the image vintage vibes.

Meg parted her brunette hair in the center and left the long strands loose. She kept her accessories minimal, wearing dainty earrings.

In the caption, Meg referred to resting and repeating the action. She made sure to tag the brand in both the caption and the picture.

This newest share quickly became a hit with the model's loyal social media supporters. In less than 24 hours of going live on Instagram, the update earned more than 11,400 likes and over 70 comments. Many of her fans flocked to the comments section to shower her with compliments and praise. Most of them gushed over her taut stomach and hourglass figure. Countless other admirers seemed to struggle to find the right words and so opted to leave a trail of emoji instead.

"Your man is the luckiest guy in the world!" a fan commented.

"Raw beauty. Hot and desirable," wrote another social media user.

"Your body is perfect! I also adore your skin," gushed a third admirer.