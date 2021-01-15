Trending Stories
Celebrities

Holly Sonders Shakes Her Booty In A Thong And Cut-Out Fishnets While Doing Her Makeup

TV

'The Young And The Restless' Spoilers: Chelsea's Revenge Shocker

Instagram Models

Brazilian Bombshell Bruna Rangel Lima Bares Tight Buns In Skimpy Bikini

US Politics

Mitch McConnell Will 'Pay' For Years For Failing To Convict Donald Trump, Attorney Says

Instagram Models

Tarsha Whitmore Glistens In A Tiny White Bikini That Reveals Serious Cleavage

Instagram Models

'OG Insta Golf Girl' Paige Spiranac Snaps Series Of Sexy Selfies While Clad In Plunging Tank Top

January 15, 2021
Sharon Osbourne Defends Rebel Wilson After Reported Weight Loss Backlash On 'The Talk'
celebrities
Lucille Barilla

In a passionate discussion regarding the weight loss journey of actress Rebel Wilson, The Talk panelist Sharon Osbourne shared her own feelings regarding a reported backlash against the comedienne after she dropped over 40 pounds in 2020.

Sharon remarked that Rebel claimed a male actor would be "given an Oscar" rather than be trolled for transforming their body.

Sharon reacted to those words in a passionate exchange with co-hosts Carrie Ann Inaba, Amanda Kloots, Sheryl Underwood, and Elaine Welteroth, as seen in an Instagram video here.

In the clip, Sharon called the criticism "wrong" and said she had been in Rebel's shoes and understands how she must feel regarding people's commentary about her body transformation.

"The woman wanted to lose weight. She feels great. She looks great. She must be healthier. She must be happier and just leave her alone. Let her enjoy her achievement because it is a huge achievement. It's got nothing to do with her being funny or not. She's the same person. She has the same soul, the same brain and she will be the Rebel Wilson we all love. Don't be so rude. Leave people alone," she concluded.

L-R: Elaine Welteroth, Carrie Ann Inaba, Sharon Osbourne, Sheryl Underwood and Amanda Kloots, hosts of the CBS series THE TALK.
CBS | Randee St. Nicholas

Sharon shared her own experience with being heavier after the women spoke of Adele's body transformation in an episode taped earlier this year. The singer debuted the results of her hard work in early 2020.

Sharon had said, as reported by the Daily Mail, that she was once really, really big and she wasn't happy. Sharon explained that on the surface she was okay, but at night in bed was when she felt her worst.

She faced her own critics after undergoing gastric bypass surgery in 1999, reported The Mirror. She said that while the procedure helped with losing pounds, Sharon felt like a cheat. She dropped weight because she could not hold down any food.

The Talk host had the band removed in 2006 and would later find the Atkins diet a better fit for maintaining her goals, per The Mirror.

In the comments section of The Talk video, viewers reacted to Sharon's statements.

"It's always an unhappy person who will say something negative instead of rejoicing for the person's huge accomplishment. Sad but that's life. Unhappiness brings jealousy," penned one fan.

"You can't win. Either too big or too small. Who cares what other people have to say? Someone is always going to be talking," noted a second follower.

"I agree with all of you. Nobody has the right to speak about your journey, or mine, or anybody else's," wrote a third Instagram user.

Latest Headlines

Brittney Palmer Bares Cleavage & Tugs Rose Bikini Bottoms

February 18, 2021

Alessandra Ambrosio Splashes In The Waves, Looks Like A Goddess In Sexy One-Piece Swimsuit

February 18, 2021

Jessa Duggar Pregnant: 'Counting On' Star Reveals Fourth Pregnancy With Husband Ben Seewald

February 18, 2021

Gwen Stefani Slays In Bodysuit, Fishnet Tights & Thigh-High Boots For 'Wonderland' Cover

February 18, 2021

'The Young And The Restless' Spoilers: Chelsea's Revenge Shocker

February 18, 2021

'General Hospital' Spoilers For Wednesday: Britt's Running Out Of Time

February 18, 2021
Entertainment
Movies Music Famous Relationships Celebrities TV
News & Politics
Business World News Crime Odd Human Interest US Politics Animal
Sports
Basketball Football Baseball Wrestling MMA Soccer Hockey
Health & Lifestyle
Fashion Shopping Family Religion BuzzWorthy Health LGBTQ Food & Dining Travel
Science & Tech
Gaming Gadgets Technology Science
INFO
About Contact Advertise on Inquisitr
CONNECT
Facebook Twitter
LEGAL
Terms Of Service Privacy Policy Spam Policy Copyright Policy RSS Terms Of Service Privacy Notice for Personal Data used for Interest-Based Advertising and Third-Party Marketing
ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.