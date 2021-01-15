Jewel, 46, Looks Gorgeous In V-Neck Top And Leather Jacket

Jewel Kilcher returned to her Instagram account this week to share another stunning photo with her adoring fans. The "You Were Meant for Me" singer grabbed some attention while serving up a steamy look for the camera.

In the sultry snap, Jewel, 46, looked drop-dead gorgeous in a flowy light pink top. The shirt boasted a low-cut neckline and a relaxed fit.

She added a stylish, pale leather jacket as well. The coat featured metal buttons and zippers, and it fit her shoulders and arms perfectly. She opted to jazz up the look just a bit by sporting a pair of dangling earrings and a long chain with a large pendant around her neck.

Jewel stood in front of a plain, white backdrop for the photo. She had one arm hanging at her side. The other was bent while she rested a hand on her hip. She tilted her head slightly and gave a smoldering stare into the camera.

In the caption of the post, Jewel revealed how important the power of prayer was to her. She also told her fans where they could get the jewelry that she was wearing in the pic.

Her long, blond hair was parted to the side. She styled the locks in waves, which she pulled back into an updo behind her head. However, she left a few strands free to frame her famous face.

Jewel's 282,000-plus followers showed their love and support for the post by clicking the like button more than 5,900 times within the first day after it was published to her account. Her admirers also hit up the comments section to leave over 150 remarks about the snap during that time.

"You are a brightening and beautiful star inside and outside and your light spreads energy," one follower wrote.

"You look angelic and I love your necklace," a second admirer gushed.

"You get more beautiful each day!" a third user stated.

"U look so gorgeous love u and also watching u on TV," a fourth person commented.

The singer is no stranger to showing off her fit figure in her snaps. She's often seen rocking stylish dresses, chic tops, and even bathing suits in her online uploads.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Jewel recently posed in a sheer white top with black lace detailing. That post was also a hit among her fans. To date, it's raked in more than 14,000 likes and over 300 comments.