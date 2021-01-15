Trending Stories
January 15, 2021
Alexa Dellanos Drops It Low While Wearing Leather Pants That Hug Her Booty: 'Handle With Care'
Instagram Models
Alexandra Lozovschi

Alexa Dellanos took to Instagram Thursday to drop a pair of booty-centered photos wherein she looked smoking-hot in skintight black leather pants that emphasized her ample curves. The 25-year-old social media star struck a sultry pose while squatting down to the floor, giving fans an eyeful of her rounded backside.

The tighter-than-skin pants did nothing but favors for Alexa's curvy figure, highlighting her voluptuous hip and thigh, and accentuating her small waist. The glossy number was a skinny fit and clung to her slender calf, emphasizing her bodacious attributes by comparison. The model's sculpted midriff was exposed between the mid-rise waistline and a skimpy crop top -- a long-sleeved number sporting a sexy cut out that flashed a tantalizing glimpse of underboob.

Alexa appeared to be braless, letting it all hang out in the snug top. The piece had a wide underband that wrapped tightly around her ribs, drawing attention to her lean midsection. Its also boasted a super low-cut neckline, exposing her sculpted shoulder as it slid down her arm. Likewise, the model's sinuous lower back was also on display.

The blond beauty coupled the black ensemble with bright-white ankle boots. The eye-popping shoes sported sexy stiletto heels and a crocodile-skin print that added texture to the look.

Snapped in profile, Alexa crouched down next to a large wooden crate, which sported a "Fragile" and "Handle with care" sticker. A black purse was perched atop the crate, completing her sizzling look. Alexa found the label made for a suitable caption for her curve-flaunting post. She tagged Fashion Nova as the maker of her form-fitting attire, expression her love for the outfit with a dark heart emoji.

The double update received a lot of love from Alexa's devoted followers, who rewarded the photos with more than 66,500 likes. Many of her online admirers and fellow models and influencers, such as Amanda Diaz, Yaslen Clemente, and Celeste Bright, left gushing messages in the comments section of the post. Other fans decided that a trail of emoji was enough to express their admiration.

"Digging leather more and more. And something else!" said one Instagrammer.

"Those pants should be ilegal [sic]," chimed in a second follower.

"Damm [sic] girl you are cute and beautiful and pretty and absolutely stunning and gorgeous," raved another smitten fan, trailed by a string of heart-eyes emoji.

"My jaw dropped," declared a fourth person.

The upload came one day after the Instagram sensation put her curvaceous posterior on display in a seriously skimpy blue bikini. Before that, she showed off her impressive derrière in a white thong while working on her tan at the beach.

