Abby Dowse Nearly Pops Open The Snaps On Tight Top While Flaunting Curves In Miniskirt

Australian model Abby Dowse has a fabulous body and she knows how to show it off. On Friday, she shared a flirty selfie which featured her flaunting some of her best assets — her voluptuous chest, tiny waist and toned thighs — in a skintight top and a hip-hugging miniskirt.

Abby's top was made out of a thin, white textured fabric. It had an amazingly low-cut neckline which revealed plenty of her cleavage. The number featured snaps up the front, and she wore the top two undone. The shirt stretched across her bosom, straining the snaps and making it appear as if the next ones might pop open at any moment.

The miniskirt was taupe, and it was also made from a ribbed fabric. It had a suspenders-like design, with thin straps over her shoulders, while the hemline came just to the top of her thighs. The number also had ruched side seams which were gathered with straps tied into loopy bows.

Abby sported a pair of cream-colored high heels with thin straps that wrapped around her ankles.

The popular influencer accessorized with layered gold necklaces. A cross pendant hung from one while a heart pendant hung from another.

Abby was perched on the edge of a white sofa, with several matching pillows behind her. The photo appeared to be a selfie which she took with her phone above her head. She leaned on her hand while arching her back, showing only half of her face. The resulting snap gave her followers an incredible view of her bust, as well as a peek down her shirt. The pose also showcased her flat abs and toned thighs. The model's bronzed skin popped in the light surroundings.

In the caption, Abby referred to her outfit.

Many of her admirers took to the comments section to dole out the compliments.

"You're cute, so you make the outfit look cute," wrote one fan, adding a red heart emoji.

"Wow... you are so beautiful!" gushed a second Instagram user.

"Beautiful woman in a cute outfit," added a third commenter with several emoji, including a heart-eye smiley face and flames.

"So beautiful!! Love your heels, you make everything look amazing. You're awesome," a fourth admirer chimed in.

Last month, Abby shared a smoking-hot, holiday-themed pic of her wearing a skimpy outfit which included fishnet stockings and a unique, two-piece set with belt-like straps across her breasts and tiny red panties. She completed her titillating look with a red glitter hat and black combat boots.