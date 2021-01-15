Amanda Trivizas Shows Off Cleavage In New Instagram Selfie

On January 14, Amanda Trivizas wowed her 944,000 followers with a sultry new post uploaded to her Instagram page. In the first slide, a sexy selfie featured the Greek-Ecuadorian model posing seductively for the camera as she showed off her ample cleavage.

In the snapshot, Amanda rocked a tiny brown bikini top. The garment's plunging neckline displayed a great deal of her décolletage, while skinny straps tied behind her neck for support.

She was also wearing a vest made of leather, and her complete outfit was seen in the video included in the post. Amanda was channeling her inner cowgirl for a sexy photo shoot. She sported an open vest with fringe and a miniskirt. The skirt sat high on her waist, covering her navel, and the hem hit her upper thighs. She completed her look with a pair of black boots.

To capture the selfie, she held her phone in her right hand, angling it away from her face to get a good shot. The babe raised her other hand and touched her cowboy hat as she looked straight into the lens.

A swipe to the right showed footage of Amanda's shoot. She was in a studio, and yellow lights illuminated her flawless skin and curves. She lay on her side on a red plastic bench with her knees bent. She propped herself up on one arm. The hottie struck several sultry poses while facing the photographer.

For the occasion, Amanda left her brunette locks down and styled them in soft, romantic curls. She let the long strands fall over her shoulders, grazing her bust. She accessorized with various bangles and a ring.

In the caption, Amanda wrote a phrase commonly associated with cowboys. She gave credit to her hairstylist and makeup artist by tagging their Instagram pages in the picture.

In less than a day, the new share received a ton of attention from her avid fans. It gained more than 34,100 likes and received over 340 comments. Many social media followers took to the comments section to let her know she looked beautiful, and countless other admirers gushed over her busty display. Still, others seemed to be rendered speechless and instead of using words, chose to express their admiration with a trail of emoji.

"Imagine looking this pretty," gushed an admirer.

"Nice hairstyle. It suits you," wrote another fan.

"I like this look! What a hot cowgirl," a third follower commented.