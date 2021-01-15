Jon Bon Jovi Gets Sassy On Stage With Rihanna, Who Wore A See-Through Shirt In An Epic Throwback Duet

Jon Bon Jovi got sassy on stage with singer Rihanna in a throwback clip from 2010 where they covered one of Bon Jovi's most notable hits. The upload is the first in a cover series the rocker will share with his 829,000 Instagram followers in the coming weeks, per his caption.

She joined the veteran rocker for a rendition of "Livin' on a Prayer" at an intimate gig in Madrid that was held prior to the MTV EMA Awards that year.

"It was so beautiful. She sang great, she's a sweetheart of a girl. She's a big fan too. It was great," Jon said to People Magazine at the time of the collaboration, before the band received the inaugural Global Icon award.

In the clip, Rihanna sported fiery red locks. Her tresses were shoulder-length and they were blown out straight into a long bob. Bangs brushed her eyes as she entertained the surprised crowd.

The singer and songwriter wore a see-through outfit, to the delight of Bon Jovi's fans.

The "Love on the Brain" singer sported a sheer tank top that covered her breasts but exposed her stomach. The burgundy outfit also featured a bodysuit bottom with panels of gauzy material that broke away when she walked.

Jon showed off his muscular torso in a long, leather vest which was opened midway down his chest. The New Jersey-born and -bred rocker added tight jeans and multiple chains around his neck for his on-stage look.

The duo appeared to be having a great time as they traded verses of the iconic song, which will celebrate the 35th anniversary of its release in August of this year, as will the band's album, Slippery When Wet.

Jon, who was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2018, has experienced many memorable moments during his long career in the entertainment industry. His fans loved the chance to look back at some of these classic clips from the band's career. They shared their hopes for more fun collaborations such as the one seen above in the coming weeks.

"Wow, I love this video how amazing! How did I not know about this," wrote one fan.

"Prince theatre, Madrid...I was there," recalled a second Instagram user in the comments section of the post.

"This is EPIC! Just look at her, she's gorgeous," added a third follower.

"Also, you're the king of covers! It's incredible how you can take someone's song and make it your own in a way. My favorite covers you have done are 'Old Time Rock 'N Roll,' 'Mercy,' and 'Start Me Up,'" wrote another person.