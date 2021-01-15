Trending Stories
Celebrities

Holly Sonders Shakes Her Booty In A Thong And Cut-Out Fishnets While Doing Her Makeup

TV

'The Young And The Restless' Spoilers: Chelsea's Revenge Shocker

Instagram Models

Brazilian Bombshell Bruna Rangel Lima Bares Tight Buns In Skimpy Bikini

US Politics

Mitch McConnell Will 'Pay' For Years For Failing To Convict Donald Trump, Attorney Says

Instagram Models

Tarsha Whitmore Glistens In A Tiny White Bikini That Reveals Serious Cleavage

Instagram Models

'OG Insta Golf Girl' Paige Spiranac Snaps Series Of Sexy Selfies While Clad In Plunging Tank Top

January 15, 2021
Ex-Victoria's Secret Model Izabel Goulart Sunbathes With Legs Apart In Thong Bikini
nsfw
Emily Hutchinson

Izabel Goulart caught some rays during a sunny trip to the beach this week. In stunning new candid photos, the former Victoria's Secret model put her flawless body on show as she sunbathed with her legs apart in a seriously skimpy bikini.

The snaps, which can be seen via the Daily Mail, show the Brazilian supermodel and a group of friends on the Caribbean island of St. Barts as they enjoyed some time by the water.

Izabel was photographed walking along the white sand in a barely there two-piece, which was made up of a plunging string top with a black and light blue marble print. It had two thin straps over her shoulders and another around her torso as she flashed some cleavage and her décolletage.

She paired it with matching thong bottoms which were tied into bows over her hips and sat low under her navel to frame her jaw-dropping six-pack abs. Izabel walked barefoot along the beach and accessorized with a gold chain around her tummy, a gold necklace, and gold hoop earrings.

The lingerie model shielded her eyes from the sun with a black Nike baseball cap and wore her long, brunette hair pulled back in a bun.

Izabel Goulart from Brazil walks the runway during the 2015 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show
Getty Images | Jamie McCarthy

Izabel was also snapped as she lay down to catch some rays. She pulled down her straps over the tops of her toned arms and parted her legs while she relaxed on a large rock formation.

Other snaps captured her as she lay on her front, flashing her pert booty in the skimpy bottoms while she stretched out on a white towel. The star also appeared to puff on a cigarette as she sat up with her legs spread and then got into a plank position with her arms stretched out. She also moved to retie the bikini strings around her back.

The 36-year-old enjoyed some quality time with Lucas Guedez and Raissa Willmersdorf, who also rocked swimwear.

Izabel has been sharing her adventures on social media, keeping fans updated on her tropical vacation.

Earlier this month she posted a video to her Instagram account that showed her going for a hike on the island, sporting skimpy workout gear, including tiny skintight shorts.

Izabel changed into another thong bikini, this time a multicolored number. It showed plenty of skin as she leaped off a cliff into a pool of water, while her tanned skin glowed in the sunlight.

Latest Headlines

Brittney Palmer Bares Cleavage & Tugs Rose Bikini Bottoms

February 18, 2021

Alessandra Ambrosio Splashes In The Waves, Looks Like A Goddess In Sexy One-Piece Swimsuit

February 18, 2021

Jessa Duggar Pregnant: 'Counting On' Star Reveals Fourth Pregnancy With Husband Ben Seewald

February 18, 2021

Gwen Stefani Slays In Bodysuit, Fishnet Tights & Thigh-High Boots For 'Wonderland' Cover

February 18, 2021

'The Young And The Restless' Spoilers: Chelsea's Revenge Shocker

February 18, 2021

'General Hospital' Spoilers For Wednesday: Britt's Running Out Of Time

February 18, 2021
Entertainment
Movies Music Famous Relationships Celebrities TV
News & Politics
Business World News Crime Odd Human Interest US Politics Animal
Sports
Basketball Football Baseball Wrestling MMA Soccer Hockey
Health & Lifestyle
Fashion Shopping Family Religion BuzzWorthy Health LGBTQ Food & Dining Travel
Science & Tech
Gaming Gadgets Technology Science
INFO
About Contact Advertise on Inquisitr
CONNECT
Facebook Twitter
LEGAL
Terms Of Service Privacy Policy Spam Policy Copyright Policy RSS Terms Of Service Privacy Notice for Personal Data used for Interest-Based Advertising and Third-Party Marketing
ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.