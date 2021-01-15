Trending Stories
January 15, 2021
Ana Paula Saenz Works On Her Tan In A Sexy Plum Bikini
Instagram Models
Alisan Duran

Ana Paula Saenz took to Instagram to add a smoking-hot update that made her 1.3 million followers happy. In today's upload, the Mexican model went outside to work on her tan and rocked a sexy bikini which displayed her enviable figure.

Ana wore a plum two-piece swimsuit which complemented her flawless complexion. The swimwear had a plunging neckline which revealed her décolletage, and the underwire pushed her bust up, making her cleavage even more eye-catching. The piece had thin straps that went over her shoulders, highlighting her lean arms.

She sported a pair of matching bottoms with a simple design and tight fit. The skimpy number also had high leg cuts which helped accentuate her curvy hips and elongate her toned legs.

At the start of the clip, Ana was seen posing front and center as she stood with her legs apart. She grabbed some sections of hair and placed her locks over her shoulders while flaunting her fantastic figure. The next part showed a close-up view of a Bang Energy drink, which Ana was holding in her left hand. She moved the drink closer to the camera and then moved it away to reveal a sports car.

One segment featured Ana standing in front of the vehicle, dressed in a skintight orange dress. She was holding the product in one hand. Next, Ana was back in her bathing suit, basking in the sun. The sunlight put more emphasis on her chiseled abs. She opened the canned drink and took a sip with her eyes closed, as if savoring the flavor.

Ana left her brunette tresses down throughout the video. The sleek straight strands fell over her shoulders and down her back. She wore several accessories, including a necklace and a bracelet.

In the caption, the hottie shared that she was "tanning." She also tagged Bang Energy and the brand's CEO, adding relevant hashtags.

Within hours of being posted on the social media platform, the clip was watched more than 20,200 times. In the same time span, it gained about 5,900 likes and over 100 comments. Avid admirers flocked to the comments section, showering the influencer with compliments and praise. Others dropped a trail of emoji to express their thoughts about the video.

"You look so hot!! Alright, I will follow them for you," one of her fans wrote.

"Nice color! It looks great on you. Dubai is really beautiful. Quite different from the rest of the world," commented another follower.

