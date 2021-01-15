Trending Stories
Celebrities

Holly Sonders Shakes Her Booty In A Thong And Cut-Out Fishnets While Doing Her Makeup

TV

'The Young And The Restless' Spoilers: Chelsea's Revenge Shocker

Instagram Models

Brazilian Bombshell Bruna Rangel Lima Bares Tight Buns In Skimpy Bikini

Instagram Models

Tarsha Whitmore Glistens In A Tiny White Bikini That Reveals Serious Cleavage

US Politics

Mitch McConnell Will 'Pay' For Years For Failing To Convict Donald Trump, Attorney Says

Instagram Models

'OG Insta Golf Girl' Paige Spiranac Snaps Series Of Sexy Selfies While Clad In Plunging Tank Top

January 15, 2021
Niki DeMartino Turns Up The Heat In Lace Corset After Signing 'A Year Long Partnership' With Savage X Fenty
instagram
Fabio Magnocavallo

YouTube star Niki DeMartino took to Instagram to update fans with a couple of new snapshots of herself. The influencer is a celebrity ambassador for Rihanna's brand Savage X Fenty and is using the social media platform to promote their attire.

The "Alone in My Car" songstress stunned in a black corset that featured red lace detailing over the top. The item of clothing was strapless and displayed her decolletage. DeMartino accessorized herself with necklaces, one of which was made out of small white pearls. She also opted for rings, small hoop earrings, and what looked to be a gold watch. DeMartino kept her nails short and painted each of them with different color polish. She styled her chocolate brown/red hair down with a side part. DeMartino is a fan of body art and showed off her small tattoo that says "heart" on her right arm.

The YouTuber, who boasts more than 2.4 million subscribers, treated her followers to two images within one upload.

In the first shot, DeMartino was captured sitting down on a green seat in front of a plain white door. She rested one hand behind her and lightly tugged the end of her locks with the other. DeMartino gazed directly at the camera lens with a soft expression and showcased a hint of her side profile.

In the next slide, the 25-year-old was snapped slightly further back while raising her left hand to her mouth.

For her caption, DeMartino informed fans that she has signed a year-long partnership with Savage X Fenty, expressing her 2021 has got off to a good start.

In the span of 14 hours, her post racked up more than 84,000 likes and over 510 comments, proving to be very popular with her 3.7 million followers.

"NO BUT IM OBSESSED WITH THIS HAIR HSDJDJDJ," one user wrote passionately in capital letters.

"NIKI YOU HAVE BEEN POPPING OFF WITH THESE OUTFITS OMG," another passionate fan shared.

"Your hair and this outfit!!! Omg queen," remarked a third person.

"I'm obsessed with how your hair, brows, and corset all coordinate so well together," a fourth admirer commented.

In November of 2018, DeMartino modeled a sheer lace blue bra with high-waisted matching bottoms that had a tiny bow at the front from the same brand. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she accessorized with a necklace featuring a heart pendant and sported her locks down. DeMartino posed on a bed with silky white pillows and a multicolored furry blanket for the three-photo upload.

Latest Headlines

Brittney Palmer Bares Cleavage & Tugs Rose Bikini Bottoms

February 18, 2021

Alessandra Ambrosio Splashes In The Waves, Looks Like A Goddess In Sexy One-Piece Swimsuit

February 18, 2021

Jessa Duggar Pregnant: 'Counting On' Star Reveals Fourth Pregnancy With Husband Ben Seewald

February 18, 2021

Gwen Stefani Slays In Bodysuit, Fishnet Tights & Thigh-High Boots For 'Wonderland' Cover

February 18, 2021

'The Young And The Restless' Spoilers: Chelsea's Revenge Shocker

February 18, 2021

'General Hospital' Spoilers For Wednesday: Britt's Running Out Of Time

February 18, 2021
Entertainment
Movies Music Famous Relationships Celebrities TV
News & Politics
Business World News Crime Odd Human Interest US Politics Animal
Sports
Basketball Football Baseball Wrestling MMA Soccer Hockey
Health & Lifestyle
Fashion Shopping Family Religion BuzzWorthy Health LGBTQ Food & Dining Travel
Science & Tech
Gaming Gadgets Technology Science
INFO
About Contact Advertise on Inquisitr
CONNECT
Facebook Twitter
LEGAL
Terms Of Service Privacy Policy Spam Policy Copyright Policy RSS Terms Of Service Privacy Notice for Personal Data used for Interest-Based Advertising and Third-Party Marketing
ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.