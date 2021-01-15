Pussycat Doll Ashley Roberts Exposes Chest In Slipped Down Robe

Ashley Roberts showed fans how she's making the "robe life" a little more glamorous with a stunning new photo shared on social media this week. The Pussycat Dolls singer flashed some skin in a gorgeous shot posted to Instagram on January 14 as she posed in a white robe and hair towel.

The 39-year-old former I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! contestant appeared to sit in her bathroom as she promoted a tanning product. She stunned in black sunglasses with sparkles along the frame that showed the reflection of her ring light. She also sported large, dangly earrings that rested on her collarbone. Her robe slipped down off her left shoulder to reveal her tanned décolletage.

Ashley posed with her mouth open. She placed her right hand on her neck, giving fans a look at her dark manicure and a heart tattoo on her wrist.

Her skin glowed as she sat in front of a counter top, with the products sitting next to a small potted plant. Above her was a mirrored cabinet which was lit from underneath. She rested her back and head against a wall and had her hair pulled up in a large white towel.

In the caption, the "I Hate This Part" hitmaker told her more than 622,500 followers that the product gave her an extra glow as she spends much of her time at home amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. The "Yesterday" singer resides in the U.K., which is currently under strict lockdown rules.

She added that having a tan made her feel "fab," alongside a sparkle emoji and another showing a woman in a steam room.

The upload proved popular, amassing more than 13,600 likes and over 320 comments.

"So fabulous," one person commented.

"So beautiful," another fan wrote alongside a heart emoji.

"Only one word comes to mind.....PHWOOOOOOOOOOOAAAAAAAAAAR!" a third comment read.

"Ashley roberts wow girl," a fourth admirer wrote alongside a fire and heart eye emoji.

The former Strictly Come Dancing star previously revealed how she's been spending her time in lockdown in another stunning Instagram upload. Ashley showcased her impressive flexibility when she did a headstand in her underwear to share with fans that she was having to practice yoga at home.

"Nah-imma-stay in kinda day. That yoga from home situ," she captioned the collection of images, which captured her doing her favorite moves in her kitchen as well as a close-up of a large crystal.