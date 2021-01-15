Stassi Schroeder's Husband Beau Clark Gives First Look At Life With Baby Hartford

Stassi Schroeder and her husband Beau Clark are giving fans a look at their new life as parents.

One week after the former Vanderpump Rules stars announced the arrival of their daughter, Hartford Charlie Rose, Beau treated social media followers to a peek at their first family "brunch."

In a sweet post to Beau's Instagram story, the proud papa shared a pic of the dining room in the couple's Hollywood Hills home, as could be seen in a photo shared by In Touch Weekly

The table displayed a spread that included plates of scrambled eggs, sausage and hash browns, a can of cold brew, two fancy beverages in wine glasses, as well as a copy of the book Eat, Sleep, Poop: A Common Sense Guide to Your Baby's First Year by Scott W. Cohen, the Peter Linenthal children's board book Look, Look, and perhaps the most important essential of all: a breast bump.

"Our 1st brunch!" Beau captioned the post.

Fans have been patiently waiting for a first photo of Hartford, whom Stassi teased as "Baby H" during her pregnancy. While the former Bravo star kept her followers in the loop throughout her pregnancy with bump shots and nursery updates, she is clearly enjoying some private time with her newborn right now.

Getty Images | Vivien Killilea

On social media, some commenters begged to see a glimpse of the first-ever Vanderpump Rules baby.

"Would like to see Stassi and Beau's baby plz," one person wrote on Twitter.

"Why hasn't @stassi shown us the baby I'm stressing out," another tweeted.

"We all know you had that baby! Stop keeping her from us! She's our child too now! #BabyGate sharing is caring. #VanderpumpRules #vanderpumpbabies," a third fan tweeted.

While the world is still waiting for a baby Hartford sighting, new dad Beau was seen out and about later in the day after he shared the brunch photo. The Daily Mail posted a pic of the masked 40-year-old commercial casting agent running errands in Los Angeles. Beau was photographed walking into a Pep Boys store to pick up some auto supplies.

With the first Vanderpump child now born, fans are also still awaiting the arrival of three more bundles of joy amid the Bravo reality show's baby boom. Former Vanderpump Rules stars Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright are expecting their son in April. In addition, series stars Lala Kent and Scheana Shay are due with daughters that same month.