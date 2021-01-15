Trending Stories
January 15, 2021
Abby Dowse Goes Braless Underneath A Tight White Top & Flaunts Bare Legs For Sexy Selfie
Instagram Models
Alexandra Lozovschi

Abby Dowse took to Instagram ahead of the weekend and made many of her 2.7 million followers happy by sharing a smoking-hot new selfie in which she put her jaw-dropping figure on full display. The blond bombshell was dressed to impress, rocking a skintight mini skirt that flaunted her long, lean legs. On her top half, she wore a button-down white tee, ditching her bra and letting all hang out in the low-cut number.

The skimpy top hugged her figure closely, emphasizing Abby's voluptuous chest. The flattering design of her suspender skirt afforded a great view of her busty curves, framing her bosom with a set of straps that directed attention toward the upper half of her body. Likewise, the revealing neckline showcased a tantalizing glimpse of cleavage, turning her perky assets into a focal point.

Meanwhile, the thigh-skimming hemline left Abby's endless pins nearly in full view of the camera. The skirt featured a flirty drawstring on the side and was pulled up to expose the model's bare thighs. It clung to her waist and hips, accentuating her hourglass figure. It sported a ribbed texture that emphasized the item's slinky fit, drawing even more attention to the smokeshow's sinuous attributes.

The garment was a cedar-brown color that complemented the tee. The palette flattered Abby's fair tresses and made her deep, bronzed tan pop. The hottie accessorized with café au lait Gladiator pumps, which wrapped around her feet and ankles, tying with coquettish bows. She slung a white purse over her shoulder and tied her hair with a matching scrunchie, pulling up her tresses into a high ponytail.

The leggy blonde struck an alluring pose by parting her thighs and cocking her hip. She placed her hand on her bag, showing off her coordinating manicure, and pursed her lips as she snapped the pic in the mirror. Her striking facial features were highlighted by a pair of rebel tendrils that brushed over her cheekbones, grazing her décolletage.

So far, the image has accrued more than 20,500 likes and 550-plus comments from Abby's online admirers. Several were left speechless by the smoking-hot look and used emoji instead of words, while many others couldn't help but rave over her curves.

"OMG Abby I can't cope anymore you blow me away," said one person, who further expressed their adoration with a string of sparkling hearts.

"Absolutely incredible Abby. You amazing lady," gushed another Instagram user, leaving a heart and rose emoji for the sizzling model.

"Okayyyy I see those quad muscles," remarked a third devotee, complimenting Abby's gym-honed physique with three fire emoji. "Genuinely blows my mind how you manage to get finer every single day," they added.

"Careful - a picture that hot might break the internet," chimed in a fourth follower.

Abby spotlighted a different part of her anatomy in a recent post shared January 14. The Aussie bombshell teased her audience with booty, uploading a snapshot in which she was sunbathing topless on the beach while wearing a barely-there bikini bottom. That upload has racked up over 37,100 likes to date, as well as 771 comments.

ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.