Natalia Garibotto Snaps A Series Of Selfies In A Hot Pink Bikini

On January 14, Natalia Garibotto took to her Instagram page to tease her 2.7 million followers with a multi-photo update. The Brazilian model posted a series of selfies showcasing her ample assets and bodacious curves in a skimpy hot pink bikini.

In the new post, Natalia could be seen inside her bedroom, dressed in scanty swimwear. Most of the photos showed her sitting on the edge of the bed, facing the mirror.

The first two pics featured Natalia leaning back, using her right hand to support her body. In the next image, the influencer sat back on her heels on top of the bed. She had her backside directed to the camera. A swipe to the right showed a short video of Natalia flaunting her fit figure.

The fourth and fifth snapshots were similar. However, in one of the pics, she had her legs spread with one foot raised on the bed. She made sure not to reveal too much by angling her body slightly to the side. In the next image, Natalia lay on her front and displayed her perky buns. She took a picture of herself with a bouquet of roses in the seventh pic. The last two photos featured the flowers and a close-up look at her face.

Natalia sported a skimpy bikini top with tiny cups which left a hint of underboob and sideboob on display. The deep neckline exposed an ample amount of her cleavage. Black straps tied behind her neck, with another pair of strings around her back.

She wore a matching pair of bottoms with a low-cut front, which accentuated her toned midsection. The high leg cuts helped highlight her curvy hips, as well as her toned legs.

Natalia left her blond locks loose and parted to the side, opting for a straight hairstyle. She wore dainty earrings and two necklaces. She also had her nails painted with a dark polish.

In the caption, the hottie noted that she recently got a new iPhone and took all the photos with it.

In less than a day, the latest share has already received a ton of attention from her avid fans. In addition to over 76,500 likes, the update has also pulled in more than 940 comments. Some of Natalia's social media followers took to the comments section with compliments and messages, while other admirers raved over her jaw-dropping display.

"You look amazing, and I love your eyes," a follower commented.

"The most beautiful lady," added another fan.

"You are gorgeous and way too hot," gushed a third admirer.