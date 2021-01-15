Trending Stories
January 15, 2021
Jade Grobler Shows Off Insane Curves In Skimpy Mismatched Bikini
Instagram Models
Alisan Duran

Jade Grobler added a tantalizing update to her Instagram page on Thursday, January 14, that stunned her 1.1 million followers. In the post, the influencer decided to slip into a mismatched bikini and flaunted her incredibly toned figure while enjoying yet another beach day.

The 23-year-old sported a scanty top that had a black-and-white chevron print. It also featured fully-lined triangle cups that strained against her breasts. The plunging neckline showcased plenty of skin around her decolletage. Notably, her ample cleavage appeared prominent when she pushed her bust inward and together using her arms. The strings were tied over her neck and around her back for support.

The black bottoms that she wore were just as revealing. It had high leg cuts that flaunted her curvy hips and lean legs. The swimwear had triple straps that clung to her waist. It was also pretty low-cut, and highlighting her taut stomach and abs.

In the short clip, the South African model was snapped by the beach in her scanty attire. Surrounded by small and big rock formations, she sat on her legs in the sandy area with her thighs parted.

The babe placed her hands on her thighs as she leaned forward while also showcasing her bombshell curves as she smiled at the camera. She then ran her fingers through her hair while looking down before slowly gazing at the lens. The next part showed the hottie tugging on her bikini straps, pulling them up to tease her fans even more. She then moved forward and offered a sweet smile.

Jade wore her long blond hair in a side part and let its strands fall over her shoulder and down her back. Her locks were mostly straight with some loose waves. She chose to wear her favorite accessories, including a pendant necklace and minimalistic rings.

Jade added the song "Roses" by Gashi to the video. In the caption, she shared that she cannot stop thinking about the music.

A lot of her online supporters didn't hesitate to share their love for her latest upload by clicking the like button more than 9,100 times in less than a day of being live on the popular photo-sharing app. Fans from all over the globe also flocked to the comments section to leave over 160 messages. The majority wrote compliments about her fantastic physique. Others struggled with words and chimed in with emoji instead.

"I thank the Lord for such a beautiful creation," a fan wrote.

"Not the song, but this reel could be stuck on my mind. Gorgeous, as always," commented another follower.

"Oh, my. Your eyes are so beautiful," added a third admirer.

ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.