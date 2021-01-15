Jimmy Fallon Posts Adorably Baby-Faced Throwback Photo From The Cover Of 2001 'YM Stars' Magazine

Jimmy Fallon participated in a little fun "Throwback Thursday" action for his most recent Instagram update on January 14. The handsome host of The Tonight Show displayed a noticeably younger visage on the cover of a popular American teen magazine, piquing the interest of his 18.4 million followers.

The post was a delightful treat for both friends and fans alike, many of whom remembered owning the original publication of this issue of YM Stars. It took less than a day for it to garner over 206,000 likes and 3,000-plus appropriately comical comments.

Model and culinary enthusiast Padma Lakshmi made a jab about the age of the image, jokingly suggesting that it looked like it was taken in the 80s instead of 2001.

Among other long-time fans, Shark Tank investor and "Shark" Barbara Corcoran excitedly reminisced that she once had his poster on her wall.

"I actually have this magazine somewhere. Wanted it because you were on the cover. Then for my art class, I even used it to draw you. My drawing did not turn out well. But this photo of you is still a great one," another follower shared, adding smiling-face and heart emoji at the end.

"that's Ted Mosby," a second person declared, making a comparison to the similarity of Jimmy's appearance to Josh Radnor, the main protagonist in the television sitcom How I Met Your Mother. Multiple people agreed that the resemblance was spot-on.

"what's the key to perfect eyebrows like yours?" a third follower inquired, who was not the only person to admire his well-groomed facial features.

The majority of comments echoed the descriptive tagline accompanying Jimmy's name across the bottom of the image, and confirmed that he had only enhanced the two positive characteristics over the years.

Jimmy wore a simple, orange-red t-shirt with narrow black edging around the collar in the close-up portrait. His dark hair was cut very short along the sides, and the several inches of length at the top appeared lightly gelled and stylishly messy.

He grinned at the camera with a wide smile that showed a perfect row of white teeth and made his eyes sparkle with merriment.

In addition to introducing Jimmy as one of the year's "breakthrough stars" as a new member of the cast of Saturday Night Live, the bright yellow-and-pink print mentioned a slew of other well-known celebrities, including Josh Hartnett, Alicia Keys, and Nelly Furtado. An additional article featured Alexis Bledel getting a makeover.