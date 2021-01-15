Trending Stories
Celebrities

Holly Sonders Shakes Her Booty In A Thong And Cut-Out Fishnets While Doing Her Makeup

TV

'The Young And The Restless' Spoilers: Chelsea's Revenge Shocker

Instagram Models

Brazilian Bombshell Bruna Rangel Lima Bares Tight Buns In Skimpy Bikini

Instagram Models

Tarsha Whitmore Glistens In A Tiny White Bikini That Reveals Serious Cleavage

US Politics

Mitch McConnell Will 'Pay' For Years For Failing To Convict Donald Trump, Attorney Says

Instagram Models

'OG Insta Golf Girl' Paige Spiranac Snaps Series Of Sexy Selfies While Clad In Plunging Tank Top

January 15, 2021
Friday's 'Bold And The Beautiful' Spoilers: Zende Wants Answers From Zoe
TV
Tracey Johnson

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Friday, January 15 reveal that it's crux time for Zoe Buckingham (Kiara Barnes). The model decides to take a chance on love, but is it too late for her and Zende Forrester Dominguez (Delon de Metz)?

Zende will find himself in a tricky situation, per The TV Guide. Will he choose to be a loyal friend or make a shocking admission of love?

Zende Forrester Dominguez Wants Answers

Paris Buckingham (Diamond White) shocked Zoe with the news that she wasn't only staying for the position at Forrester. She wanted a shot at a romance with Zende. Her sister was stunned when Paris revealed that they had kissed after the designer had asked her to stay.

The sisters then continued to fight. Zoe pointed out that Paris was already taking advantage of the situation, but her sister was not buying her argument. As seen below, the social worker is starting to figure out that Zoe may be jealous of a budding romance between her and Zende. Even though Zoe touts the fact that she's engaged to the COO, she seems to have a vested interest in the young designer.

According to the daily spoilers, Zende also wonders why something isn't adding up. He approaches Zoe and asks if everything is still okay between her and Carter Walton (Lawrence Saint-Victor). He doesn't understand why Zoe has taken such an interest in his love life when she's on the brink of getting married.

Zoe Wants The Truth

Zoe's starting to feel desperate. Not too long ago, she and Zende were flirting up a storm. Then she had to say goodbye to a possible romance with the designer after her engagement to Carter. It seems as if she had been impressed by Carter's job prospects and knew that he was a good catch.

However, she felt jealous when Zende started paying attention to Paris. She made illogical demands of both Paris and Carter so that her sister could leave town.

Now Zende's calling her out on her behavior. He may realize that Zoe is showing too much interest in his affairs. The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers indicate that she will flip the script on him and ask if he has feelings for her. Although she may not directly ask him the question, she will push for the truth.

Zende has a choice to make. Sure, he can admit that he has feelings for his friend's fiancée but it would get him nothing but grief. For now, it's better to see where a relationship with Paris would lead him.

Latest Headlines

Brittney Palmer Bares Cleavage & Tugs Rose Bikini Bottoms

February 18, 2021

Alessandra Ambrosio Splashes In The Waves, Looks Like A Goddess In Sexy One-Piece Swimsuit

February 18, 2021

Jessa Duggar Pregnant: 'Counting On' Star Reveals Fourth Pregnancy With Husband Ben Seewald

February 18, 2021

Gwen Stefani Slays In Bodysuit, Fishnet Tights & Thigh-High Boots For 'Wonderland' Cover

February 18, 2021

'The Young And The Restless' Spoilers: Chelsea's Revenge Shocker

February 18, 2021

'General Hospital' Spoilers For Wednesday: Britt's Running Out Of Time

February 18, 2021
Entertainment
Movies Music Famous Relationships Celebrities TV
News & Politics
Business World News Crime Odd Human Interest US Politics Animal
Sports
Basketball Football Baseball Wrestling MMA Soccer Hockey
Health & Lifestyle
Fashion Shopping Family Religion BuzzWorthy Health LGBTQ Food & Dining Travel
Science & Tech
Gaming Gadgets Technology Science
INFO
About Contact Advertise on Inquisitr
CONNECT
Facebook Twitter
LEGAL
Terms Of Service Privacy Policy Spam Policy Copyright Policy RSS Terms Of Service Privacy Notice for Personal Data used for Interest-Based Advertising and Third-Party Marketing
ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.