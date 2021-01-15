Trending Stories
January 15, 2021
'Maxim' Model Zita Vass Talks About 'The Perfect Time' In Semi-Sheer Lingerie
Instagram Models
Anna Harnes

Social media star Zita Vass dropped the jaws of her 719,000 Instagram followers after posting a sultry new photo in which she modeled a semi-sheer lingerie set.

The top of the set consisted of a bra with a demi cup silhouette and underwire detailing for support. The fabric was a soft white hue that highlighted the model's sun-kissed skin. It was also semi-sheer, giving fans a glimpse of her skin beneath. The garment featured floral accents along the hem in shades such as pink, yellow, and pastel blue. The embroidered flowers added a pretty pop of color to the shot. The neckline of the bra was very low cut, exposing Vass's collarbone and décolletage. Last but not least, the straps were pulled off her shoulders and rested on her upper arms, adding yet another sensual detail to the photo.

Vass coupled the bra with a pair of matching panties. Like the top, the main body of the garment was comprised of a semi-sheer white fabric with colorful floral accents lining the hem. The silhouette was a high-rise style and rested just below Vass's trim midriff to emphasize her hourglass figure.

The model accessorized with a small pair of gold hoop earrings and a light pink manicure. She styled her chestnut brown locks into loose waves that cascaded down to her shoulders. A messy part gave a just-out-of-bed vibe to the look.

Vass positioned herself by crossing her right leg in front of her left leg in a way that accentuated her curves. She wrapped her hands around her tiny waist and tilted her head down to look at the camera with a smoldering glare.

The Maxim star posed against a white door which offered a bright backdrop to the shot. In a caption for the image, Vass urged her followers to seize the day, noting that there was no such thing as "the perfect time."

Fans went wild over the new upload and awarded the post over 13,000 likes and around 175 comments.

"Speaking of perfect," joked one awestruck user, emphasizing the compliment with a fire emoji.

"You're a goddess. I love you," proclaimed a second.

"BEAUTIFUL picture and you are looking lovely in that lingerie set," gushed a third.

"Very very hot pose and beautiful figure," added a fourth, concluding the comment with a number of emoji including a kissing face, pink heart, and perfection hand symbol.

Vass had previously wowed her social media followers wearing a similar style top while enjoying mezcal, as was previously covered by The Inquisitr.

