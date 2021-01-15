Trending Stories
Celebrities

Holly Sonders Shakes Her Booty In A Thong And Cut-Out Fishnets While Doing Her Makeup

TV

'The Young And The Restless' Spoilers: Chelsea's Revenge Shocker

Instagram Models

Brazilian Bombshell Bruna Rangel Lima Bares Tight Buns In Skimpy Bikini

Instagram Models

Tarsha Whitmore Glistens In A Tiny White Bikini That Reveals Serious Cleavage

US Politics

Mitch McConnell Will 'Pay' For Years For Failing To Convict Donald Trump, Attorney Says

Instagram Models

'OG Insta Golf Girl' Paige Spiranac Snaps Series Of Sexy Selfies While Clad In Plunging Tank Top

January 15, 2021
Leanna Bartlett Shows Off Insane Figure In Pink Lingerie With Thigh-High Socks
Instagram Models
Caitlin Albers

Instagram model Leanna Bartlett wowed her 3.2 million followers with her latest sexy snapshot. The social media sensation shared a new post on January 14, where she rocked a daring bra and panty ensemble that showed off her impressive figure.

Leanna's off-the-shoulder bralette clung to her assets and featured a string tie at the center of her bustline. The fabric was semi-sheer with a nude backing underneath. The top had a floral detail sewn into it, with a satin thread which gave it a feminine detail. The neckline and bustline of the piece were ruched as the fabric was pulled together in bunches by tight strings. Leanna's cleavage peeked out from the small V-neckline, but was covered up for the most part.

The Ukrainian model's bottoms were very low-cut but were tied high up on her waist with long strings. The panties were sheer but didn't appear to have the same nude lining underneath. Leanna paired the lingerie with thigh-high pink socks that were just a few inches shy of her waistline. The socks had a thicker band around the top but were semi-sheer on the bottom, resembling knit tights.

The ensemble showed off the influencer's incredible frame, most noticeably her toned torso. Several freckles could be seen scattered across her stomach, which she rocked proudly.

Leanna wore her long ombre locks down and in loose waves with a small part on the left side of her head. Behind her was a blue-framed bed with unmade white sheets. She stared at the camera blankly as she posed with her mouth slightly cocked open.

In the caption, Leanna tagged her photographer and the clothing company behind her sexy look. She added a pink heart emoji wrapped in a yellow bow.

In just a few hours, the post had over 10,000 likes and hundreds of comments. Leanna's admirers complimented her incredible body in the comments section as they fawned over her flawless figure.

"Absolutely stunning," one fan wrote with a heart-eye emoji.

"You are SO BEAUTIFUL," a second follower added.

"DAMMMMM YOU LOOK AMAZING," a third user wrote.

"You look gorgeous," a fourth user commented.

Leanna, who was recently engaged, has been showing off her body in several Instagram shares lately. Earlier this week, she stunned her fans when she posed in tight denim jeans with a low-cut off-the-shoulder shirt that showcased an ample amount of cleavage. That update has gotten more than 20,000 likes since going live on the platform.

Latest Headlines

Brittney Palmer Bares Cleavage & Tugs Rose Bikini Bottoms

February 18, 2021

Alessandra Ambrosio Splashes In The Waves, Looks Like A Goddess In Sexy One-Piece Swimsuit

February 18, 2021

Jessa Duggar Pregnant: 'Counting On' Star Reveals Fourth Pregnancy With Husband Ben Seewald

February 18, 2021

Gwen Stefani Slays In Bodysuit, Fishnet Tights & Thigh-High Boots For 'Wonderland' Cover

February 18, 2021

'The Young And The Restless' Spoilers: Chelsea's Revenge Shocker

February 18, 2021

'General Hospital' Spoilers For Wednesday: Britt's Running Out Of Time

February 18, 2021
Entertainment
Movies Music Famous Relationships Celebrities TV
News & Politics
Business World News Crime Odd Human Interest US Politics Animal
Sports
Basketball Football Baseball Wrestling MMA Soccer Hockey
Health & Lifestyle
Fashion Shopping Family Religion BuzzWorthy Health LGBTQ Food & Dining Travel
Science & Tech
Gaming Gadgets Technology Science
INFO
About Contact Advertise on Inquisitr
CONNECT
Facebook Twitter
LEGAL
Terms Of Service Privacy Policy Spam Policy Copyright Policy RSS Terms Of Service Privacy Notice for Personal Data used for Interest-Based Advertising and Third-Party Marketing
ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.