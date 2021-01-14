Trending Stories
January 14, 2021
Tammy Hembrow Spills Out Of Her Bikini Top While Relaxing By The Pool
Instagram Models
Naomi Kennedy

Tammy Hembrow knows how to keep her fans entertained. The model often heats up her Instagram page with eye-popping snaps of her rocking racy lingerie and swimwear -- a trend she continued with her most recent post on Thursday.

The new addition to Tammy's feed included two photos that captured her relaxing outside by the pool. She towered over the camera in the first image of the set as the sun spilled down on her, illuminating her bodacious frame. Her platinum locks were damp and slicked back to her head while she closed her eyes in a blissful manner.

The second shot saw the Aussie hottie sitting on the ground with the refreshing water just a short distance behind her. The sun once again acted as a natural spotlight as she posed on her knees in front of the lens with her plump lips parted in a sensual fashion.

Of course, a day by the pool called for the perfect swimwear and Tammy's certainly proved to be a hit with her 11.9 million followers on the platform. She slipped into a sexy three-piece set from her own Saski Collection line that left very little to the imagination.

The look included a skimpy triangle-style top in a green-and-black snakeskin pattern that was bold enough in itself to turn a few heads. She put a unique spin on the garment by wearing it upside-down rather than in its typical halter-style, making for a very racy showing of skin that sent temperatures soaring on her feed. Her ample assets nearly spilled out of the inverted cups, exposing a tantalizing amount of underboob while its deep scoop neckline added an eyeful of cleavage to the scene.

Tammy also rocked a pair of matching bikini bottoms, though they were almost entirely covered up by a slink sarong in the same bold pattern. The skirt fell low down her hips, revealing the thin waistband of her swimwear that helped to accentuate her tiny waist. It also boasted a daringly short length that offered a glimpse of her sculpted thighs.

As per usual, fans seemed delighted by the sight of Tammy's incredible physique, as many flocked to the comments section to shower the social media star with love.

"Wow babe you looks HOT," one person wrote.

"You're so absolutely beautiful," gushed another fan.

"This bathing suit is everything," a third follower remarked.

"Speechless," added a fourth admirer.

The post has also racked up over 125,000 likes within six hours of going live.

