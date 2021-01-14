NBA Rumors: Raptors May Consider Trading Kyle Lowry 'If They Continue To Lose,' Could Go To Sixers

Kyle Lowry and the Toronto Raptors headed into the 2020-21 NBA season with the goal of dominating the Eastern Conference and winning their second championship. Unfortunately, as of now, the Raptors are struggling to consistently win games, sitting in the No. 14 spot in the Eastern Conference with a 2-8 record. If they fail to find their way back to the winning column, rumors surrounding Lowry and his future in Toronto are expected to heat up.

According to Sam Quinn of CBS Sports, the Raptors could explore trading Lowry at some point before the March 25 deadline.

"The 2-8 Raptors have no reason not to consider trading Lowry if they continue to lose. Aside from the fact that he's 34 and on an expiring contract, they have the cap space to re-sign him this offseason even after a trade if both sides were interested. For them, dealing Lowry could be as simple as getting assets to give up on the season and trying again in a year."

Parting ways with Lowry would likely break the hearts of lots of Raptors' fans. The veteran point guard is considered the most accomplished player in the franchise history and played a major role in bringing the first Larry O'Brien Trophy to Toronto. However, if they no longer have any intention of giving him a decent contract next offseason, it might be best for them to move him before the trade deadline than losing him in the 2021 free agency period without getting anything valuable in return.

Getty Images | Jonathan Bachman

Lowry may no longer be in his prime, but if he becomes officially available on the trading block, several title contenders that are in dire need of a backcourt boost and additional star power are expected to express a strong interest in adding him to their roster. If the veteran would be given the opportunity to choose his next landing spot, Quinn believes he would pick his hometown team, the Philadelphia 76ers.

"If Masai Ujiri does decide to deal him, it would likely have to be to a team of Lowry's choosing to avoid backlash. That points to Philadelphia, Lowry's hometown team and a franchise long-considered to be a point guard short of championship contention."

The Sixers could be a great trade destination for Lowry. Aside from the opportunity to represent his hometown, joining forces with Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons in the City of Brotherly Love might also give him a better chance of winning his second championship this year. With his experience playing with other ball-dominant superstars like Kawhi Leonard and DeMar DeRozan, he likely wouldn't have a hard time fitting in as the third offensive option in Philadelphia.

His potential arrival is expected to ease the burden on Simmons' shoulders in terms of playmaking and ball handling. However, though they have enough salary-cap fillers on their roster, Quinn has doubts if the Sixers would be willing to sacrifice a future first-round pick or either Tyrese Maxey and Matisse Thybulle for an aging superstar who could only be a one-year rental.