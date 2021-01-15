Trending Stories
January 15, 2021
Sommer Ray Showcases Tantalizing Booty In Skintight, Acid-Washed Denim: 'No Bad Vibes'
Instagram Models
Shawna Cory

Sommer Ray gave her 25.7 million Instagram followers a whopping dose of positive vibrations in an update on Thursday afternoon. The curvy social media model flaunted her famous backside in a casual snap and emphasized her carefree attitude in the caption.

Sommer was captured outdoors, walking away from the camera down a dirt road. She wore a pair of high-waisted jeans with a pale gray acid wash. They clung to her backside, emphasizing the individual curves of each cheek, and highlighting her hourglass figure.

She also wore a white T-shirt with a black-and-coral-colored tie-dye design and the Playboy font printed across the back in bold capital letters. The bottom hem appeared to have been tightly gathered and tied in the front to make the garment fit like a revealing crop top. A tempting portion of her tanned midsection was visible between the bottom of the shirt and the waistband of her pants.

Sommer held her long platinum curls loosely at the top of her head with her left hand, and lifted her right arm straight into the air, forming a peace sign by extending her index and middle fingers into the shape of a "V."

Over 1,000 of Sommer's Instagram supporters had taken to the comments section at the time of this writing, most of them to echo her positive statement in the caption, as well as to praise the wildly successful influencer for her enticing appearance and radiant disposition.

"You're so gorgeous I hope that you'll always be happy you really deserve the best," one fan gushed.

"Nice positive energy flowing from the elements. Balance," a second person mused, adding a variety of celestial emoji and blue hearts interspersed between the words.

"You're literally the opposite of bad vibes," a third follower remarked.

"Your posts take all my bad vibes away," a fourth person declared, emphasizing their compliment with a few red hearts.

Just a few weeks ago, The Inquisitr reported that Sommer slayed on her social media page with a series of snaps in which she modeled an outfit from her eponymous clothing brand. The two-piece ensemble enhanced her killer figure, leaving fans wanting more. It featured a skimpy crop top with a plunging neckline made from shiny black stretch latex, and a pair of high-waisted bicycle shorts in the same material.

She had a small, Louis Vuitton backpack-purse slung over one shoulder, which she paired with Vuitton ankle boots. She posed casually while sitting on a pink velvet chair and let her blond curls cascade over one shoulder. To date, the post has received over 860,000 likes.

ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.