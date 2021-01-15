Trending Stories
Celebrities

Holly Sonders Shakes Her Booty In A Thong And Cut-Out Fishnets While Doing Her Makeup

TV

'The Young And The Restless' Spoilers: Chelsea's Revenge Shocker

Instagram Models

Brazilian Bombshell Bruna Rangel Lima Bares Tight Buns In Skimpy Bikini

Instagram Models

Tarsha Whitmore Glistens In A Tiny White Bikini That Reveals Serious Cleavage

US Politics

Mitch McConnell Will 'Pay' For Years For Failing To Convict Donald Trump, Attorney Says

Instagram Models

'OG Insta Golf Girl' Paige Spiranac Snaps Series Of Sexy Selfies While Clad In Plunging Tank Top

January 15, 2021
Donald Trump Reportedly Wanted To Create An Anonymous Account With The Username 'Person X' On Parler
News
Anna Harnes

John Matze, the CEO of social media company Parler, claimed in a new court filing that Donald Trump had not only planned on creating a profile on the app, but also had expressed interest in using a specific username.

According to Business Insider, Matze claimed that despite Trump's prolific use of personal social media, the president had hoped to remain anonymous on Parler and had even planned on using "Person X" as a pseudonym. However, the platform was shut down before the Art of the Deal author was able to sign up. Parler was unable to remain online after tech giant Amazon decided that it would not continue to host the company on its web service.

Though Amazon claimed that it had decided to sever ties because Parler lacked the ability to properly monitor messages and other content on its platform, Matze and his lawyers argued that Twitter had the same issue yet was not being punished. The argument specifically cited the case of Ashli Babbitt, one of the rioters who was shot at the scene. Babbitt had not used her Parler account since November; in contrast, she was active on Twitter and had even tweeted from her account on the day of the riot.

The filing also argued that the real reason Amazon decided to cut ties with Parler was that the company wanted to deny giving the president any form of communication.

"Based on my interactions with AWS [Amazon Web Services] personnel during this period, I believe AWS's decision to terminate service to Parler was based, not on expressed concerns about Parler's compliance with the AWS Agreement, but in part on a desire to deny President Trump a platform on any large social-media service," the document read, adding that AWS had "inside and confidential" information about Trump's plans to join the service.

The Parler app is visible on a phone screen.
Getty Images | Hollie Adams

In an attempt to bolster its accusations of a political hit-job, the document further added that the Parler's liaison at AWS --whose name was redacted -- was a Biden-supporter.

"[Redacted], who is a Joe Biden supporter, was AWS's representative assigned to me by AWS, and was aware since at least October 11, 2020, that Trump was considering moving to Parler under the pseudonym," the paper read.

News of the out-going president's alleged desire to join the social networking website comes after he was permanently suspended from Twitter following the riots that rocked Capitol Hill on January 6. As was previously covered by The Inquisitr, the former New York businessman reportedly went "ballistic" upon learning about his ban.

Latest Headlines

Brittney Palmer Bares Cleavage & Tugs Rose Bikini Bottoms

February 18, 2021

Alessandra Ambrosio Splashes In The Waves, Looks Like A Goddess In Sexy One-Piece Swimsuit

February 18, 2021

Jessa Duggar Pregnant: 'Counting On' Star Reveals Fourth Pregnancy With Husband Ben Seewald

February 18, 2021

Gwen Stefani Slays In Bodysuit, Fishnet Tights & Thigh-High Boots For 'Wonderland' Cover

February 18, 2021

'The Young And The Restless' Spoilers: Chelsea's Revenge Shocker

February 18, 2021

'General Hospital' Spoilers For Wednesday: Britt's Running Out Of Time

February 18, 2021
Entertainment
Movies Music Famous Relationships Celebrities TV
News & Politics
Business World News Crime Odd Human Interest US Politics Animal
Sports
Basketball Football Baseball Wrestling MMA Soccer Hockey
Health & Lifestyle
Fashion Shopping Family Religion BuzzWorthy Health LGBTQ Food & Dining Travel
Science & Tech
Gaming Gadgets Technology Science
INFO
About Contact Advertise on Inquisitr
CONNECT
Facebook Twitter
LEGAL
Terms Of Service Privacy Policy Spam Policy Copyright Policy RSS Terms Of Service Privacy Notice for Personal Data used for Interest-Based Advertising and Third-Party Marketing
ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.