Rose McGowan Slams Donald Trump's Impeachment As 'Cult Propaganda'

Outspoken actress and activist Rose McGowan on Thursday took aim at the Wednesday impeachment of Donald Trump in the Democrat-led House of Representatives,

"This impeachment is Cult propaganda. A theater of mass distraction. US cult members on the left will cheer, those on the right will be in a fury. And the country's starving, sick & poor will sink farther & farther. Good thing the Elites are leading us!" she tweeted.

The impeachment charged Trump with "incitement of insurrection" for his role in the storming of the U.S. Capitol last week, BBC reported.

Comedian Matt Rogers responded on Twitter to McGowan's claim by asking her for solutions to the problems she outlined. He expressed disagreement with her opposition to impeaching the president for the second time in his term.

"Because it seems like having Donald Trump removed and convicted for blatant crimes is a step in the right direction, and if I am wrong, I'd LOVE to know how and why. I think we all would."

Elsewhere, McGowan tweeted a screenshot of her "overall solution," which is to "deprogram" cultists in the United States from both the Democratic and Republican Party. This deprogramming, she said, would help people realize they have been lied to and revolt against their respective cults. McGowan pointed to her experience growing up in a cult and explained that America's "nationalistic power structure" is "identical" to the structure of the group she escaped.

"The key to change is deprogramming," she wrote.

The actress added that U.S. propaganda has a further reach than nuclear weapons and said that her decision to leave the United States has given her reprieve from the attacks leveled at her by her country's government and media.

As reported by Esquire, McGowan revealed that she grew up in Children of God, a religious cult in Italy that faced accusations of sexually abusing children. The cult began as a group called Teens for Christ, which was started in 1968 by preacher David Brandt Berg. After evolving into the Children of God, it expanded into hundreds of communes that preached of the impending apocalypse and allegedly blended the 1960s' focus on "free love" with the worship of Jesus Christ.

As The Inquisitr reported, McGowan previously claimed that growing up in the U.S. was more traumatizing than her time in the cult.

McGowan has also been an outspoken critic of the Democratic Party and President-elect Joe Biden. The actress has notably slammed the party for ignoring the sexual assault accusations against Biden and other members of the coalition.