Melissa Riso Stuns In A Flirty Off-The-Shoulder Dress

Brunette beauty Melissa Riso thrilled her 1.2 million Instagram followers with her latest share, a stunning snap taken outdoors in which she rocked a flirty dress. She stood in front of a minimalist bench that had a row of beige pillows atop it, and a set of large wood-framed windows were visible in the background. An expanse of grass stretched underneath her feet and in the window the reflection of a few other details could be seen.

However, the focal point of the shot remained Melissa's flawless figure. She wore a dress crafted from a material with a delicate print, and ruffled embellishments added a feminine flair to the look. The garment was an off-the-shoulder style, with narrow ruffled sleeves positioned halfway down her upper arms. Her sculpted shoulders were on full display in the look, and the straight neckline revealed a tantalizing amount of cleavage as well. Ruched detailing on her chest accentuated her ample assets.

The dress featured a few tiers with ruffled seaming stretching horizontally across the look, and the fabric flowed over her lower body, skimming her shapely hips and toned legs without clinging too tightly. The hem came to about halfway down her thighs, leaving plenty of her sculpted stems exposed.

She kept the accessories simple, adding a delicate necklace and a pair of caramel-colored open-toe wedge sandals.

Melissa's long brunette locks were styled in voluminous curls that cascaded down her chest, and she had her hair pulled to one side for a more dramatic look. Her hands lingered in front of her stomach and she kept her gaze fixed on something in the distance, a radiant smile gracing her stunning features.

She paired the snap with a motivating caption, and her followers couldn't get enough. The post racked up over 2,000 likes within just one hour of going live. It also received 67 comments from her audience, who raced to the comments section to share their thoughts on the look.

"Gorgeous!!" one fan wrote, followed by a heart eyes emoji.

"You look so cute princess," another follower added.

A third fan couldn't seem to find the right words, and instead opted to leave a string of flame emoji to express his thoughts on the look.

"Beautiful my dear!" another chimed in.

Earlier this month, as The Inquisitr reported, Melissa tantalized her followers with a snap in which she rocked a purple halter top and tiny white Daisy Dukes that left little to the imagination. She posed outdoors, the sun illuminating her bronzed skin, and flaunted her flawless figure in the sexy ensemble.