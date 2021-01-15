Trending Stories
January 15, 2021
Belle Hassan Puts On A Busty Display And Teases That Her Fans Should 'Swipe For A Surprise'
Instagram Models
Stacy Carey

Love Island star Belle Hassan teased her 1 million Instagram followers with an alluring set of snapshots on Thursday. The busty blonde bombshell took a couple of selfies that allowed her to show off her phenomenal physique, and her fans had a big reaction.

For both snapshots, Belle sat on a wooden floor indoors. An open door was behind her, with a staircase visible beyond that. Chairs could be seen on either side of the reality television star and the geotag noted that she was in London.

The 22-year-old wore an ensemble from the Bo+Tee line and she went with all black. She highlighted her shapely legs in the brand's ribbed full-length leggings that had a drawstring tie at the front. Along with that, she wore the "Endure" long-sleeved zip-front crop top.

Belle finished the look with black sneakers and what appeared to be Nike socks with a white swoosh.

She spread her legs apart as she sat on the floor. She had one leg bent with her heel tucked in close to her body while the other one was stretched out in front of her at an angle. Belle rested her right hand on a knee and held the phone in her other as she snapped the shot.

The crop top had a zipper down the front that gave Belle the opportunity to show off her busty assets. Just a hint of her bare midriff could be seen, but the outfit as a whole fabulously showcased her hourglass curves.

In her caption, Belle told her fans to swipe to the second photo for a surprise. Her pose was nearly identical in this second shot, but there was one addition that many people quickly noticed.

Up high on the stairs was a small pet of Belle's, who peeked at the camera and offered up an adorable photobomb.

More than 15,6000 people liked the post during the first four hours after Belle had shared it. In addition, dozens of people commented and raved over both her look and the surprise.

"Unreal," noted one fan who added a fire emoji.

"Looking beautiful as always, missing you," someone noted.

"Stunning," another raved.

"LOOL this is the content I'm here for," a fourth user teased.

Belle was fairly covered up in this pair of photos, but that isn't always the case with her Instagram uploads. A couple of months ago, she revealed a selfie that showcased her curves in a much more revealing way.

A lacy set of undergarments in a bold blue hue raised heart rates significantly among Belle's fans. In that case, around 36,500 admirers hit the "like" button to show their love for the look.

