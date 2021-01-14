Anna Nystrom Takes A Gorgeous Selfie Rocking A Chic Pale Gray Coat

Swedish stunner Anna Nystrom thrilled her 8.4 million Instagram followers with her latest share, a gorgeous selfie in which she rocked a pale gray winter ensemble that looked stunning on her fit figure. The photo was captured in Stockholm, Sweden, as the geotag indicated, and Anna was inside in a space decorated in a neutral color palette where she captured the selfie in a full body mirror.

Anna tagged the luxury womenswear brand L.Cuppini in the picture, giving her fans the information on where exactly her coat came from. The garment had a relaxed fit, offering plenty of room for layering underneath. It also had a fabric belt crafted from the same material as the rest of the coat, which she cinched to accentuate her waist. Fur embellishments around the collar as well as near the pockets finished off the look.

Anna went for a monochromatic look, layering a gray turtleneck underneath the jacket. Her long blond locks were styled in voluminous curls that tumbled down her chest, and she placed a ribbed knit hat atop them that emphasized the winter vibe of her outfit.

She also had a structured crossbody bag with a chain strap that hung near her hip. Anna even seemed to coordinate her nail polish color with her outfit to tie the whole ensemble together.

She tucked one hand in her pocket and with the other, held her cell phone. She kept her gaze focused on the screen of her phone, and had her plump lips pursed in a sultry pout.

Anna paired the stunning selfie with a simple caption that consisted of a single emoji. Her followers absolutely loved the share, and the post received over 13,300 likes within just one hour of going live. It also racked up 161 comments from her audience in the same time span.

"This outfit is so cute," one fan wrote, followed by a heart eyes emoji.

"Stunning as always," another follower added.

"Ready for winter, you look fantastic," a third fan remarked.

"Love the monochrome look," yet another follower commented, including two flame emoji in the compliment.

