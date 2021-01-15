Trending Stories
January 15, 2021
Joe Biden Will Face Impeachment Articles After Inauguration, Congresswoman Says
Politics
Tyler MacDonald

Freshman Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene claimed on Wednesday that she would be introducing articles on impeachment against President-elect Joe Biden the day after his inauguration, The Hill reported.

Greene made the announcement while speaking to Newsmax's Greg Kelly during an appearance on the network.

"I would like to announce on behalf of the American people, we have to make sure our leaders are held accountable, we cannot have a president of the United States who is willing to abuse the power of the office of the presidency and be easily bought off by foreign governments, foreign Chinese energy companies, Ukrainian energy companies, so on Jan. 21, I will be filing articles of impeachment on Joe Biden."
Although Greene did not specify what she plans to charge Biden with, she pointed to claims that Biden threatened to withhold a loan from Ukraine if the country did not replace then-Prosecutor General Viktor Shokin. The Hill noted that the United States — during Biden's stint in Barack Obama's administration — made similar threats to withhold a $1 billion loan if the investigator was not replaced. Biden allegedly delivered the message during his time as Obama's second-in-command.

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden speaks at a get-out-the-vote drive-in rally at Cleveland Burke Lakefront Airport on November 02, 2020 in Cleveland, Ohio.
Getty Images | Drew Angerer

As reported by USA Today, Donald Trump and his allies have accused Biden of pressuring Ukraine due to Shokin's investigation into corruption at Burisma, where the Democrat's son, Hunter Biden, previously served as a board member. But the publication pointed to sources who suggested the investigator was ousted because he was not sufficiently probing the corruption of his country's politicians.

"Shokin's inaction prompted international calls for his ouster and ultimately resulted in his removal by Ukraine's parliament," the news outlet reported.

Ukrainian ex-prosecutor Yuriy Lutsenko previously claimed that any possible embezzlement that took place at Burisma happened two to three years before Biden's son served on the board. Still, the businessman's overseas business dealings have been the focus of a great deal of scrutiny, and he is currently the focus of an investigation by the U.S. attorney's office in Delaware.

Breitbart Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow tweeted last month that Biden should be impeached on the first day of his presidency. In an earlier report from Breitbart, he accused the president-elect of running a "crime-like syndicate" that allows his family to profit off of his name. Marlow noted an investigation by Peter Schweizer, author of Profiles in Corruption: Abuse of Power by America's Progressive Elite, and the purported evidence he has found to support the theory.

According to Schweizer, the president-elect's family has "enriched themselves based on the positions he has."

