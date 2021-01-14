Trending Stories
January 14, 2021
Donald Trump Should Run Again In 2024, Says His Adviser
Donald Trump
Damir Mujezinovic

President Donald Trump begrudgingly conceded his defeat in the 2020 presidential election last week, following the attacks on the U.S. Capitol. His political future remains unclear, however, but some in his inner circle are telling him to run again in 2024.

As Newsweek reported, in a Thursday interview with Fox Business, Trump's adviser Jason Miller said that he hopes the commander-in-chief launches a comeback presidential bid in 2024 and made it clear that the president has not yet made a final decision on seeking a second term in the White House.

Asked if he thought Trump would run again, Miller said "I hope so. And I've told him that I hope that he does." He explained that the commander-in-chief "hasn't made any kind of decision or even in private he hasn't said anything formally."

In the final days of his presidency, Miller said, Trump will most likely focus on highlighting his administration's accomplishments, including the wall on the U.S.-Mexico border and the re-negotiated peace treaties in the Middle East.

Miller said that future historians will view Trump's first term favorably because he represented the American working class, stood up to special interests and technological giants.

"I think when the historians in real time start looking at this administration, they're going to see such a fundamental shift of [Trump's] standing up for the working men and women around the country, versus the big swamp and big tech and big media who want to repress the rest of the country."
As Newsweek noted, Miller has been remarkably loyal to Trump. In recent days, as both Democrats and Republicans condemned the commander-in-chief for inciting violence and inspiring the attacks on the U.S. Capitol, Miller took aim at disloyal Republicans.

In a recent interview with conservative website Just the News, for instance, he slammed Republican Rep. Liz Cheney of Wyoming for voting for impeachment and said that she should be removed from all leadership positions in the House.

Trump adviser Jason Miller briefs reporters at Trump International Golf Club in Bedminster Township, New Jersey.
Getty Images | Drew Angerer

Trump has not committed to running in 2024, but he has repeatedly hinted at the possibility. "It's been an amazing four years. We are trying to do another four years. Otherwise, I'll see you in four years," he said last month.

Vice President Mike Pence, Senators Ted Cruz and Mitt Romney, and GOP figures like Nikki Haley are widely viewed as potential 2024 Republican candidates. Still, in a recent Morning Consult poll, 42 percent of Republicans named Trump as their top choice. Sixteen percent named Pence, who came in second in the survey.

Similarly, an Axios-Ipsos poll released on Thursday found that a majority of Republican voters would support Trump if he ran again in 2024.

