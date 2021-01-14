Trending Stories
TV

'The Young And The Restless' Spoilers: Chelsea's Revenge Shocker

Celebrities

Holly Sonders Shakes Her Booty In A Thong And Cut-Out Fishnets While Doing Her Makeup

Instagram Models

Brazilian Bombshell Bruna Rangel Lima Bares Tight Buns In Skimpy Bikini

Instagram Models

Sara Underwood Sizzles In Shorts That Barely Cover Her Shapely Booty

Instagram Models

'OG Insta Golf Girl' Paige Spiranac Snaps Series Of Sexy Selfies While Clad In Plunging Tank Top

Celebrities

Brittney Palmer Bares Cleavage & Tugs Rose Bikini Bottoms

January 14, 2021
Devin Brugman Flaunts Incredible Curves In Plunging Lace-Up White Top
Instagram Models
Nicole Moore

On Thursday, January 14, American model and businesswoman Devin Brugman uploaded a series of stunning snaps for her 1.3 million followers to enjoy.

The photos, which were taken with her smartphone, showed the co-founder of Monday Swimwear standing before a sizable mirror. She appeared to be posing in front of a living room with a large couch and a television hanging above a fireplace.

Devin opted to wear a white lace-up back top from the clothing brand Tae Park. The plunging garment showcased her incredible curves. Fans could also catch a glimpse of the black ink tattoo just below her ribcage. She paired the top with loose-fitting cream-colored pants and piled on the accessories, sporting numerous rings, earrings, and a bracelet. The brunette bombshell also wore her long locks down in loose waves and a slightly off-centered part, giving her somewhat casual look additional glamour.

In the first image, Devin placed one of her hands in her pants pocket as she held up her phone in front of her face. She focused her gaze on the phone screen as she snapped the selfie. The following photo was either zoomed in or taken at a closer angle. The model hunched her shoulder and turned to the side, parting her full lips.

Devin tagged her location as Los Angeles, California. She also left a dove emoji in the post's caption, seemingly in reference to the color of her outfit.

The post seemed to be a fan favorite as it soon racked up more than 13,000 likes. Quite a few of Devin's followers also flocked to the comments section to shower her with compliments. While some simply used a trail of emoji to express their admiration for the model, others were more vocal in their praise.

"Hottest," wrote one fan, adding a string of fire emoji to the end of the comment.

"An actual angel," added a different devotee.

"Stunning," remarked another admirer.

"Glowing beauty xx," chimed in a fourth Instagram user.

As fans are aware, Devin is not shy when it comes to flaunting her amazing assets on social media. In fact, she has a tendency to upload content that shows her in revealing ensembles.

For instance, she recently shared a picture, in which she left little to the imagination by wearing a blue two-piece bathing suit from her swimwear brand. The swimsuit accentuated her toned midsection and lean legs. That post has been liked over 30,000 times since it was uploaded.

Latest Headlines

Sarah Ferguson Quips 'I'm A Granny' After Daughter Eugenie Gives Birth To A Baby Boy

February 18, 2021

Joe Biden Is Lying About His Authority Over Student Loan Debt, Former Congressional Candidate Says

February 18, 2021

Kara Del Toro Flaunts Her Buxom Curves, Shares Decision To Accentuate Curves

February 18, 2021

Mitt Romney Urges Republicans To Affirm Joe Biden Won Legitimately

February 18, 2021

Brittney Palmer Bares Cleavage & Tugs Rose Bikini Bottoms

February 18, 2021

Alessandra Ambrosio Splashes In The Waves, Looks Like A Goddess In Sexy One-Piece Swimsuit

February 18, 2021
Entertainment
Movies Music Famous Relationships Celebrities TV
News & Politics
Business World News Crime Odd Human Interest US Politics Animal
Sports
Basketball Football Baseball Wrestling MMA Soccer Hockey
Health & Lifestyle
Fashion Shopping Family Religion BuzzWorthy Health LGBTQ Food & Dining Travel
Science & Tech
Gaming Gadgets Technology Science
INFO
About Contact Advertise on Inquisitr
CONNECT
Facebook Twitter
LEGAL
Terms Of Service Privacy Policy Spam Policy Copyright Policy RSS Terms Of Service Privacy Notice for Personal Data used for Interest-Based Advertising and Third-Party Marketing
ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.