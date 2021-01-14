Trending Stories
TV

'The Young And The Restless' Spoilers: Chelsea's Revenge Shocker

Celebrities

Holly Sonders Shakes Her Booty In A Thong And Cut-Out Fishnets While Doing Her Makeup

Instagram Models

Brazilian Bombshell Bruna Rangel Lima Bares Tight Buns In Skimpy Bikini

Instagram Models

Sara Underwood Sizzles In Shorts That Barely Cover Her Shapely Booty

Instagram Models

'OG Insta Golf Girl' Paige Spiranac Snaps Series Of Sexy Selfies While Clad In Plunging Tank Top

Celebrities

Brittney Palmer Bares Cleavage & Tugs Rose Bikini Bottoms

January 14, 2021
Bindi Irwin Shows Off Bare Baby Bump As She Recreates Adorable Photo: 'Third Trimester Love'
instagram
Stacy Carey

Bindi Irwin is now in the third trimester of her pregnancy, and she revealed a look at her growing baby bump in a Thursday Instagram post. She and her husband Chandler Powell posed for an adorable snapshot and it just so happened that their pose had a lot of sentimental meaning for her.

The primary photo showed Bindi and Chandler standing outdoors, likely in a spot at the Australia Zoo. She wore long pants and a black T-shirt and had her brunette tresses styled in loose waves that tumbled over her shoulder and back.

The 22-year-old smiled as she looked down and placed her hands above and below her bare belly. Chandler, 24, squatted down a bit as he stood next to her. He kissed his wife's bump as he looked at the camera.

In her caption, Bindi noted that this snap was one that recreated a very special moment for her. She also signaled that this shot was showcasing their "third trimester love."

The second snap explained what the mama-to-be meant by noting that this was a special recreation. The shot was one that apparently was from 2003, shortly before Bindi's 17-year-old brother Robert was born.

Bindi's mom Terri stood wearing khaki pants and a black T-shirt in another area of the zoo. She looked at the camera and had one hand under her belly as her husband Steve and a young Bindi both kissed her belly. In this case, Steve had his head turned to look at the camera just as Chandler mimicked.

As fans of Bindi's know, Steve tragically died in a freak accident in 2006 when she was a little girl. She often shares throwback snaps highlighting special times with her father and references him frequently in present-day updates. It was easy to see why this was an especially precious memory for her.

In about an hour, more than 340,000 likes and 3,400 comments poured in from the pregnant mama's fans.

"Be right back, I'm crying now," one fan wrote in response to the sweet set of snaps.

"This is everything," another raved.

"Oh my, what a lovely family and carrying on the sweetness," a third user declared.

"Omg this is priceless. So beyond thrilled for you two," someone else declared.

Bindi and Chandler do still have a couple of months, or a bit more, to go in this pregnancy before they welcome their baby girl. However, her bump is certainly expanding significantly at this point and the two look incredibly excited to move into this new phase of their lives.

Latest Headlines

Sarah Ferguson Quips 'I'm A Granny' After Daughter Eugenie Gives Birth To A Baby Boy

February 18, 2021

Joe Biden Is Lying About His Authority Over Student Loan Debt, Former Congressional Candidate Says

February 18, 2021

Kara Del Toro Flaunts Her Buxom Curves, Shares Decision To Accentuate Curves

February 18, 2021

Mitt Romney Urges Republicans To Affirm Joe Biden Won Legitimately

February 18, 2021

Brittney Palmer Bares Cleavage & Tugs Rose Bikini Bottoms

February 18, 2021

Alessandra Ambrosio Splashes In The Waves, Looks Like A Goddess In Sexy One-Piece Swimsuit

February 18, 2021
Entertainment
Movies Music Famous Relationships Celebrities TV
News & Politics
Business World News Crime Odd Human Interest US Politics Animal
Sports
Basketball Football Baseball Wrestling MMA Soccer Hockey
Health & Lifestyle
Fashion Shopping Family Religion BuzzWorthy Health LGBTQ Food & Dining Travel
Science & Tech
Gaming Gadgets Technology Science
INFO
About Contact Advertise on Inquisitr
CONNECT
Facebook Twitter
LEGAL
Terms Of Service Privacy Policy Spam Policy Copyright Policy RSS Terms Of Service Privacy Notice for Personal Data used for Interest-Based Advertising and Third-Party Marketing
ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.