January 14, 2021
Eri Anton Puts Her Chiseled Body On Display In A Skimpy Red Bikini
Instagram Models
Manuella Libardi

Eri Anton sent temperatures soaring on Wednesday, January 13, when she treated her 1.1 million Instagram followers to a stunning new update. The Latina fitness model and trainer took to the app to post a video that captured her strutting her stuff in a skimpy swimsuit that put her chiseled physique front and center.

The videoclip featured Anton walking through the sand near the ocean. According to the geotag, the footage was taken in Laguna Beach, California.

Anton was dressed in a red two-piece bathing suit with white details. The top boasted interesting cups that exposed a bit of sideboob. They were connected by a series of white and red strings. Her matching bottoms had the same bicolored strings on the sides. In the caption, Anton shared that her swimsuit was courtesy of Meg Liz Swim, a brand she often sports in her posts.

She wore her dark hair pulled up in a high ponytail tied with a white scrunchie. The ends of her strands curled slightly to give it a wavy look.

Anton also noted that life is great when it involves the sun, the beach, a bikini and Bang Energy, revealing that her post was an ad for the brand. She represents Bang Energy as an ambassador, as indicated in her Instagram bio, and she added that her fans can get a 25 percent discount by using her special promo code.

The post has been viewed more than 250,000 times within a day, garnering upwards of 12,800 likes and over 300 comments. Her fans took to the comments section to engage with Anton. They also praised her killer good looks, hard work and dedication.

"You are truly a blessing a gorgeous goddess wow so fit and super strong," one user raved.

"I've heard about seven wonders of the world and the 8th just showed up!!" added another fan.

"Omg what a view! And the ocean looks good too," a third admirer gushed.

"Ur so pretty and authentically hot [fire emoji] love your vibe so powerful sexy attraction," chimed in a fourth follower.

As a fitness personality, Anton is well known among her followers for her posts that highlight her body as she engages them in health-related content. As The Inquisitr has noted, she previously shared a slideshow that featured her at the beach as she struck flattering poses that emphasized her curves. She wore a neon yellow one-piece with plunging sides and neckline that showcased plenty of underboob and cleavage. The garment also had a thong back that flaunted her tight glutes.

