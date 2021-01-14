Trending Stories
TV

'The Young And The Restless' Spoilers: Chelsea's Revenge Shocker

Celebrities

Holly Sonders Shakes Her Booty In A Thong And Cut-Out Fishnets While Doing Her Makeup

Instagram Models

Brazilian Bombshell Bruna Rangel Lima Bares Tight Buns In Skimpy Bikini

Instagram Models

Sara Underwood Sizzles In Shorts That Barely Cover Her Shapely Booty

Instagram Models

'OG Insta Golf Girl' Paige Spiranac Snaps Series Of Sexy Selfies While Clad In Plunging Tank Top

Celebrities

Brittney Palmer Bares Cleavage & Tugs Rose Bikini Bottoms

January 14, 2021
Donald Trump Staffers Might Be Looting The White House, CNN Reporter Warns
Donald Trump
Tyler MacDonald

CNN reporter Jim Acosta on Thursday warned that Donald Trump's staffers might be looting the White House before Democrat Joe Biden's administration takes power, Raw Story reported.

"In addition, we are seeing what looks like moving day over here at the White House. You're seeing things, items coming and going from the West Wing. We saw Larry Kudlow leaving earlier today. Here's some video of a bust of Abraham Lincoln being carried out of the West Wing," he said.

"People need to know that the items inside the White House are not giveaways. They're not souvenirs you can take home. This is not an estate sale or antique roadshow. But yet you're seeing some White Houses staffers taking mementos with them as they go."
Acosta noted that White House aide Peter Navarro was caught on camera taking a photo of himself and Trump dealing with the Chinese.

Elsewhere in the discussion, Acosta — who previously accused the White House of being in contact with Capitol rioters — claimed that Trump is essentially "isolated" and not interacting with staffers who aren't telling him the things he wants to hear. The CNN correspondent said that Vice President Mike Pence is essentially the "de facto president" and is attending national security briefings on inauguration preparation.

The White House stands on January 9, 2021 in Washington, DC.
Getty Images | Al Drago

As noted by The Blaze social media editor Jessica O'Donnell, journalist Yashar Ali attempted to clear up confusion over the alleged looting. According to Ali, items sent to the White House that are the property of various museums are federal government property and returned after the end of a term like Trump's. He claimed that Biden's administration would have the opportunity to select items from museums on loan to be installed in the White House before they arrive.

According to Democracy Journal founder Kenneth Baer, the photo Navarro was captured with belongs to the National Archives, which makes his possession of the item illegal. Baer tweeted that when he left the White House in 2012, he wanted to take a photo of Barack Obama and 2008 World Series Champions Philadelphia Phillies but was not allowed.

PoliticusUSA pointed to the Congressional Research Service, which asserts that gifts more than minimal value that are accepted due to courtesy or protocol may not be kept. These objects, the service said, belong to the United States, and gifts for the president and their family are handled by the National Archives and Records Administration.

Regardless, many have addressed the alleged "looting" on social media.

Latest Headlines

Sarah Ferguson Quips 'I'm A Granny' After Daughter Eugenie Gives Birth To A Baby Boy

February 18, 2021

Joe Biden Is Lying About His Authority Over Student Loan Debt, Former Congressional Candidate Says

February 18, 2021

Kara Del Toro Flaunts Her Buxom Curves, Shares Decision To Accentuate Curves

February 18, 2021

Mitt Romney Urges Republicans To Affirm Joe Biden Won Legitimately

February 18, 2021

Brittney Palmer Bares Cleavage & Tugs Rose Bikini Bottoms

February 18, 2021

Alessandra Ambrosio Splashes In The Waves, Looks Like A Goddess In Sexy One-Piece Swimsuit

February 18, 2021
Entertainment
Movies Music Famous Relationships Celebrities TV
News & Politics
Business World News Crime Odd Human Interest US Politics Animal
Sports
Basketball Football Baseball Wrestling MMA Soccer Hockey
Health & Lifestyle
Fashion Shopping Family Religion BuzzWorthy Health LGBTQ Food & Dining Travel
Science & Tech
Gaming Gadgets Technology Science
INFO
About Contact Advertise on Inquisitr
CONNECT
Facebook Twitter
LEGAL
Terms Of Service Privacy Policy Spam Policy Copyright Policy RSS Terms Of Service Privacy Notice for Personal Data used for Interest-Based Advertising and Third-Party Marketing
ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.