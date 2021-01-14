Trending Stories
January 14, 2021
Brazilian Bombshell Bru Luccas Flaunts Oily Figure In A Tiny White Bikini
Instagram Models
Kathryn Cook

Bru Luccas was back in a bikini in the most recent update that she shared on her Instagram feed, and her fans could not be more thrilled. The sizzling snap was posted to her account on January 14, and it added some serious heat to her page.

Bru was captured with her chest facing the camera. She rested her derriere on the edge of a boat, and the background of the shot included a gorgeous setting with deep blue water and a few rock cliffs. Bru tilted her head to the side and gazed at the camera's lens with a seductive stare. She had her arms draped near her sides and showed off her amazing figure in a white bikini that left little to the imagination.

The top of the suit boasted a halterneck style that tied around the back of her neck in a dainty bow. It had thin straps that were tight on her shoulders, and the sexy cut left her muscular arms in full view. The garment had a set of small cups and a scooping neckline the showed off her busty assets. The perimeter of the piece was decorated with silver and gold details that helped draw even more attention to her bust.

Bru added a pair of skimpy bottoms that matched the same color and style as her top. She wore the front part low on her figure, leaving her rock-hard abs on display. It had a pair of thin, stringy sides that were tied in dainty bows on her hips, and the high-rise design treated fans to a great view of her shapely thighs.

Bru kept her accessories simple, wearing only a beaded bracelet on her left wrist.

The model wore her long, dark locks with a deep side part and her hair spilled over her shoulders and back.

In the caption, Bru tagged her photographer, and she added a few emoji at the end of her comment. Fans have not been shy about sharing their love for the upload, and it's earned her more than 43,000 likes and 270-plus comments. Most social media users raved over her figure, while a few more used emoji instead.

"Very special incrible sucess," one fan commented, with a few flames.

"Will nеvеr bе over this!!!!" a second person gushed, adding a series of red hearts.

"Perfectly and real wonderful and beautiful woman," another social media user complimented.

"God did not make any mistakes with you, my word you are something else," a fourth remarked.

