January 14, 2021
'Bold And The Beautiful' Spoilers For Friday: Hope Unleashes Anger On Steffy
TV
Tracey Johnson

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Friday, January 15 reveal that Hope Logan Spencer (Annika Noelle) will unleash her wrath on the newly pregnant Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood). The blonde will go head-to-head with her stepsister and blast her for sleeping with her husband.

The daily spoilers also hint that she feels betrayed because she trusted Steffy and Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton). She encouraged him to spend time at the cliff house because Kelly Spencer (Colette and Avalon Gray) needs her father. Now, she doesn't know if they will be able to continue raising their daughters together.

Hope Blasts Steffy

This showdown has been a long time coming. Soap opera fans may even say that it's been in the making ever since Hope and Liam conceived Beth Spencer (Madeline Valdez and River Davidson) while he was still married to Steffy. However, it's unlikely that Hope will remember it that way.

Instead, the blonde will unleash her anger and give Steffy a piece of her mind. She thought she could trust them together since they were raising Kelly and Beth like sisters. Hope also believed her stepsister was happy with Dr. John "Finn" Finnegan (Tanner Novlan), but obviously, she was wrong.

As far as the blonde is concerned, Steffy couldn't wait to pounce on Liam when he was vulnerable. She didn't hesitate to invite him to her bed even though he was married. Hope is furious because they couldn't keep their lust in check. She thinks the alcohol was just an excuse and they could have controlled their urges. The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers indicate that Steffy won't stand a chance against her stepsister's anger.

Who's The Baby Daddy?

Hope will also demand to know who Steffy's baby daddy is. She's convinced that Steffy knows who the father is and wants her to come clean.

Of course, the Forrester co-CEO really doesn't know who fathered her child. She slept with both men within 24 hours of each other. Either one of them could be the father.

Hope doesn't want to hear this. She wants clarity so that she can move on with her life. Before she heard about the pregnancy, she was prepared to work on her marriage. But if the baby belongs to Liam, it could be a deal-breaker.

According to The TV Guide, Hope and Steffy will face-off. The brunette is sorry, but she cannot erase the pain Hope is going through.

In the meantime, The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers show that Liam will also get his just desserts when Finn confronts him about sleeping with his girlfriend.

