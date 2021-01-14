Trending Stories
January 14, 2021
Gabby Epstein Leaves Little To The Imagination In Sexy Lingerie
Instagram Models
Kathryn Cook

Gabby Epstein added some serious heat to her Instagram feed with the most recent update that was shared on her page. The January 14 photo captured her in a sexy lingerie set that did her nothing but favors.

The photo was snapped selfie-style and showed the model posing indoors. She stood in front of a bed that was decorated with white linens and a big teddy bear. Gabby stood between two large green plants, which added a pop of color to the photo. She held her cell phone in front of her face and draped her other arm near her side. She also put one leg over the other, showing off her amazing figure in the sizzling set.

The garment was made of a lace fabric that gave the look a seductive vibe. A tag indicated that the outfit was from Lounge Intimates. On her upper half, she wore a tiny bra with an underwire bottom and scooping neckline that showed off her ample bust. It had silky straps that clung tightly to her shoulders, leaving her muscular arms bare. The garment had a small gold ring in the middle of the chest, drawing even more attention to her voluptuous assets.

Gabby also wore a garter belt that fit snugly around her waist, highlighting her trim midsection. It had thin straps that trailed down the middle of her legs, connecting to the garters on her thighs. She teamed the look with a pair of bottoms that were equally as hot. They had a pair of thin straps that sat low on her hips, showing off her tiny midsection and waist.

She styled her long blond locks in a center part and her hair spilled over her shoulders and back. Gabby's audience has been loving the most recent addition to her feed and it has already earned her more than 10,000 likes and 90-plus comments. Some users complimented her on her figure while a few more used emoji to express their admiration instead. Several others simply dropped a line to let her know that they are fans.

"You have a soft and sexy body," one follower gushed, adding a few red hearts to the end of their comment.

"You are so gorgeous," chimed in a second fan.

"Irresistibly Beautiful and extremely sexy," a third admirer gushed, including a few flames with their words.

"Omg I love this set!!!" wrote a fourth person passionately.

