Trending Stories
TV

'The Young And The Restless' Spoilers: Chelsea's Revenge Shocker

Celebrities

Holly Sonders Shakes Her Booty In A Thong And Cut-Out Fishnets While Doing Her Makeup

Instagram Models

Brazilian Bombshell Bruna Rangel Lima Bares Tight Buns In Skimpy Bikini

Instagram Models

Sara Underwood Sizzles In Shorts That Barely Cover Her Shapely Booty

Instagram Models

'OG Insta Golf Girl' Paige Spiranac Snaps Series Of Sexy Selfies While Clad In Plunging Tank Top

Celebrities

Brittney Palmer Bares Cleavage & Tugs Rose Bikini Bottoms

January 14, 2021
Ana Cheri Flaunts Pert Derriere In Skintight Activewear While Posing In The Snow
Instagram Models
Nicole Moore

On Thursday, January 14, American model and businesswoman Ana Cheri uploaded a series of sizzling snaps for her 12.5 million Instagram followers to enjoy.

The photos showed the former Playboy Playmate posing in the snow with houses and numerous trees in the background. She opted to wear a skintight workout set from her own clothing brand Cheri Fit. The activewear featured a gray cropped tank top with zipper detailing. She paired the garment with matching high-waisted leggings and a long-sleeved white shirt, which she had tied around her hips. The outfit showcased her incredible curves and toned midsection. Ana finished off the sporty look with a light gray pom pom beanie.

In the first image, the 34-year-old stood with her shoulders back as she tugged on the hem of her white shirt. She tilted her head and looked at the camera lens, flashing her beautiful smile. Ana altered her position for the following photo by turning away from the photographer, flaunting her pert derriere. She looked over her shoulder and continued to focus her gaze on the camera with a small smile playing on her lips.

In the caption of the post, the social media sensation advertised for Cheri Fit's Foundation Collection.

Quite a few of Ana's followers also took the time to shower her with compliments in the comments section. While some simply used a trail of emoji to express their admiration for the model, others were more vocal in their praise.

"You are truly a blessing [an] angel super gorgeous," wrote one fan, adding both a smiling face and a heart-eye emoji to the end of the comment.

"So gorgeous!! This set is definitely a must have," added a different devotee, along with three heart-eye, one raised hands, and a sparkle emoji.

"You're so pretty," remarked another admirer.

"You have a great perfect body," chimed in a fourth Instagram user.

The post appeared to be a fan favorite as it soon racked up more than 64,000 likes.

As fans are aware, Ana is not shy when it comes to showing off her amazing assets on social media. In fact, she has a tendency to upload content that shows her wearing revealing ensembles.

For instance, Ana recently shared a picture, in which she wore a crop top and a pair of tiny shorts, also from her clothing brand, while sitting on a bed. That provocative post has been liked over 80,000 times since it was uploaded.

Latest Headlines

Sarah Ferguson Quips 'I'm A Granny' After Daughter Eugenie Gives Birth To A Baby Boy

February 18, 2021

Joe Biden Is Lying About His Authority Over Student Loan Debt, Former Congressional Candidate Says

February 18, 2021

Kara Del Toro Flaunts Her Buxom Curves, Shares Decision To Accentuate Curves

February 18, 2021

Mitt Romney Urges Republicans To Affirm Joe Biden Won Legitimately

February 18, 2021

Brittney Palmer Bares Cleavage & Tugs Rose Bikini Bottoms

February 18, 2021

Alessandra Ambrosio Splashes In The Waves, Looks Like A Goddess In Sexy One-Piece Swimsuit

February 18, 2021
Entertainment
Movies Music Famous Relationships Celebrities TV
News & Politics
Business World News Crime Odd Human Interest US Politics Animal
Sports
Basketball Football Baseball Wrestling MMA Soccer Hockey
Health & Lifestyle
Fashion Shopping Family Religion BuzzWorthy Health LGBTQ Food & Dining Travel
Science & Tech
Gaming Gadgets Technology Science
INFO
About Contact Advertise on Inquisitr
CONNECT
Facebook Twitter
LEGAL
Terms Of Service Privacy Policy Spam Policy Copyright Policy RSS Terms Of Service Privacy Notice for Personal Data used for Interest-Based Advertising and Third-Party Marketing
ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.