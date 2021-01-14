Trending Stories
TV

'The Young And The Restless' Spoilers: Chelsea's Revenge Shocker

Celebrities

Holly Sonders Shakes Her Booty In A Thong And Cut-Out Fishnets While Doing Her Makeup

Instagram Models

Brazilian Bombshell Bruna Rangel Lima Bares Tight Buns In Skimpy Bikini

Instagram Models

Sara Underwood Sizzles In Shorts That Barely Cover Her Shapely Booty

Instagram Models

'OG Insta Golf Girl' Paige Spiranac Snaps Series Of Sexy Selfies While Clad In Plunging Tank Top

Celebrities

Brittney Palmer Bares Cleavage & Tugs Rose Bikini Bottoms

January 14, 2021
Carrington Durham Stuns In A Skimpy Orange Bikini At The Beach
Instagram Models
Alisan Duran

Carrington Durham took to Instagram on Thursday, January 14, with a smoking-hot snapshot that showed her flashing some skin while basking in the sun's rays at the beach. The American model and YouTuber rocked a bright orange two-piece swimsuit in the photo that left her fans seemingly stunned.

The skin-baring snap showed Carrington enjoying the warm weather at the beach. Avid followers know that the influencer enjoys spending time under the sun and getting her tan on. The babe was photographed standing sideways, flaunting her fantastic figure.

In the pic, Carrington stood on the sand with one leg forward, bending her knee. She raised her left arm in the air and did a "hang-10" sign. The stance displayed a glimpse of her flawless armpit. She carried a surfboard with her right arm and raised her chin toward the sky with her eyes closed as she playfully stuck her tongue out. Her flawless skin glowed under the sunshine.

The blue sky filled with clouds, the shoreline, a pile of big rocks, and the water coming up to shore comprised the background.

Carrington wore a skimpy bikini that treated her avid admirers to a full look at her incredibly toned figure. The swimwear set included a top with triangle cups, which were padded and had a ruched look along the base. The garment was cut so small that it failed to cover the entirety of her bust. As a result, a hint of her sideboob was seen from certain angles. The plunging neckline exposed her cleavage and the thin straps clung to her neck and tied around her back for support.

She rocked a pair of bottoms that featured high leg cuts that helped elongate her stems. The waistband sat a few inches below her navel, which showcased plenty of skin across her midsection, including her flat tummy and abs. Like the top, the thong had strings that were tied on the sides of her hips.

Carrington left her colored hair loose as she rocked a mostly straight hairstyle. She let the long tresses fall over her right shoulder and down her back. She had her nails painted with a light blue color.

In the caption, the bombshell asked her followers a question about surfing and added a relevant emoji.

Like many of her social media shares, this new addition proved to be a popular one. The post received more than 51,600 likes and over 340 comments in less than a day. Countless fans dropped compliments and praise, while several eager supporters opted to express their admiration for the model with their choice of emoji.

"You are so beautiful, it's not even fair," a fan wrote.

"Wow! You are so hot!!" gushed another admirer.

Latest Headlines

Sarah Ferguson Quips 'I'm A Granny' After Daughter Eugenie Gives Birth To A Baby Boy

February 18, 2021

Joe Biden Is Lying About His Authority Over Student Loan Debt, Former Congressional Candidate Says

February 18, 2021

Kara Del Toro Flaunts Her Buxom Curves, Shares Decision To Accentuate Curves

February 18, 2021

Mitt Romney Urges Republicans To Affirm Joe Biden Won Legitimately

February 18, 2021

Brittney Palmer Bares Cleavage & Tugs Rose Bikini Bottoms

February 18, 2021

Alessandra Ambrosio Splashes In The Waves, Looks Like A Goddess In Sexy One-Piece Swimsuit

February 18, 2021
Entertainment
Movies Music Famous Relationships Celebrities TV
News & Politics
Business World News Crime Odd Human Interest US Politics Animal
Sports
Basketball Football Baseball Wrestling MMA Soccer Hockey
Health & Lifestyle
Fashion Shopping Family Religion BuzzWorthy Health LGBTQ Food & Dining Travel
Science & Tech
Gaming Gadgets Technology Science
INFO
About Contact Advertise on Inquisitr
CONNECT
Facebook Twitter
LEGAL
Terms Of Service Privacy Policy Spam Policy Copyright Policy RSS Terms Of Service Privacy Notice for Personal Data used for Interest-Based Advertising and Third-Party Marketing
ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.